CVC to buy Italian street food group La Piadineria for 600 million euros

January 15, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

ROME, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Private equity fund CVC is set to acquire full control of Italian street food retailer La Piadineria from buyout firm Permira, both groups said on Monday.

The deal is worth 600 million euros ($657.66 million), according to one person with knowledge of the matter, or almost three times its 2023 sales.

Permira had bought the majority of La Piadineria at the beginning of 2018 - reportedly for 250 million euros - and both sales and core profits have increased three-fold since then.

La Piadineria is a popular "fast casual food" chain in Italy which sells piadina, a wheat flatbread typical of the central Romagna region usually eaten stuffed with cured meats, cheese and vegetables.

Its first shop opened in 1994 in the northern town of Brescia by two friends, it is now Italy's second-largest food chain with just under 400 restaurants, 2,500 employees and around 70,000 daily customers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, customers have shifted their consumption towards fast and street foods and delivery meals, with sit-down restaurants generally shrinking their spaces or disappearing.

"CVC is ready to support the company on its new growth path, through further business expansion in Italy, diversification into other fast casual formats, and internationalisation," CVC Director Alessandro Beccarin said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of the year.

