Markets
CVCCF

CVC Subsidiary Shares Updates Regarding Public Delisting Of CompuGroup Medical

June 27, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Caesar BidCo GmbH,, a subsidiary of CVC Capital Partners plc (CVCCF.PK), Friday announced the final results of the public delisting offer to all shareholders of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, where CVC has secured a stake of approximately 27.78 percent.

The company further stated that the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical will expand from five to six members, reflecting the terms of the Investment Agreement with CVC, effective July.

Notably, the public delisting of CompuGroup Medical from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has become effective as of expiry of June 24, 2025.

Following this, shareholders of CompuGroup Medical who tendered their shares in the public delisting offer will be paid the offer price of 22 euros per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVCCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.