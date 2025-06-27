CVC Subsidiary Shares Updates Regarding Public Delisting Of CompuGroup Medical

(RTTNews) - Caesar BidCo GmbH,, a subsidiary of CVC Capital Partners plc (CVCCF.PK), Friday announced the final results of the public delisting offer to all shareholders of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, where CVC has secured a stake of approximately 27.78 percent.

The company further stated that the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical will expand from five to six members, reflecting the terms of the Investment Agreement with CVC, effective July.

Notably, the public delisting of CompuGroup Medical from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has become effective as of expiry of June 24, 2025.

Following this, shareholders of CompuGroup Medical who tendered their shares in the public delisting offer will be paid the offer price of 22 euros per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.