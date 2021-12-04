US Markets
GS

CVC picks Goldman Sachs for potential stock market listing - The Sunday Times

Contributors
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Pamela Barbaglia. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is working with Goldman Sachs on a possible float that could value it at more than $15 billion, The Sunday Times reported.

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is working with Goldman Sachs GS.N on a possible float that could value it at more than $15 billion, The Sunday Times reported.

CVC, which has $125 billion of assets under management, has been involved in a number of high-profile deals this year, including an attempt to buy La Liga, Spain's premier football league.

A source close to the private equity group said CVC had not taken any decision about a possible listing and was not working with Goldman Sachs on any such plan.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular