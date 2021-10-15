CVC mulling sale of 30-40% of Italy's Sisal in IPO - sources

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is considering selling around 30-40% of Italian gaming group Sisal in an initial public offering (IPO) slated for the first quarter of next year, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Earlier this week Sisal said it had filed to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange.

Sisal, which has picked as global coordinators for its IPO Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE Equita SIM, JPMorgan JPM.N and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking CRDI.MI, could be valued at around 2 billion euros including debt, one of the sources said.

Both Sisal and CVC declined to comment.

CVC in 2016 bought 100% of Sisal from the group's previous private equity owners Apax Partners, Permira and Clessidra in a 1 billion euro transaction.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)

