CVC makes non-binding bid for stake in TIM's enterprise services -sources

Adds details, context

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners has submitted a non-binding expression of interest for a stake up to 49% of Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI enterprise services arm, two sources said on Saturday.

The non-binding approach targets a business of the Italian telecoms group which includes cloud, internet of things (IoT) cybersecurity and connectivity services focused on large corporate clients.

Broker Bestinver has pegged a valuation of 10.5 billion euros ($11.5 billion) on the business, based on core earnings of between 730-760 million euros last year.

CVC is proposing a carve-out of the business as part of an ongoing group reorganisation, one of the sources said.

The newly-created entity under CVC proposal would employ some 6,500 people in Italy out of a total of around 42,000 for TIM in the country, the source added.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alexander Smith and Ros Russell)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.