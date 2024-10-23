CVC Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

CVC Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders can access meeting materials online and are encouraged to vote by proxy ahead of the meeting. This event is a significant opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:CVC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.