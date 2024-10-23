News & Insights

CVC Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

October 23, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

CVC Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders can access meeting materials online and are encouraged to vote by proxy ahead of the meeting. This event is a significant opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction.

