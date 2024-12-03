News & Insights

CVC Limited: Director Increases Stake, Signals Confidence

December 03, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

CVC Limited recently announced a change in the director’s interest, with John Scott Leaver acquiring an additional 79,863 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition raises his total holdings to over 37.4 million shares, indicating a strong confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it signals potential growth and stability within CVC Limited.

