CVC Limited: Director Increases Stake, Signals Confidence

CVC Limited recently announced a change in the director’s interest, with John Scott Leaver acquiring an additional 79,863 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition raises his total holdings to over 37.4 million shares, indicating a strong confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this move noteworthy as it signals potential growth and stability within CVC Limited.

