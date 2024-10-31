News & Insights

Stocks

CVC Limited Director Increases Share Holdings

October 31, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

CVC Limited has announced a minor increase in the holdings of its director John Scott Leaver, who acquired 152 ordinary shares and 458 CVC Note 2 through an on-market trade. This change reflects the director’s ongoing commitment to the company, with his total holdings now standing at over 37.4 million ordinary shares and additional notes. Such transactions can often signal a director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects, attracting interest from investors.

For further insights into AU:CVC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.