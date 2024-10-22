CVC Limited Announces Strategic Share Buy-Back

CVC Limited (AU:CVC) has released an update.

CVC Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position and future prospects, making it a significant development for investors monitoring CVC’s market activities.

