CVC, HPS to buy stake in Authentic Brands at $12.7 bln valuation
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Authentic Brands Group Inc AUTH.N said on Monday CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners have agreed to buy a stake in the brand developer.
The transaction puts the enterprise value of the company at $12.7 billion, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
