CVC, HPS to buy stake in Authentic Brands at $12.7 bln valuation

Nishit Jogi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Authentic Brands Group Inc AUTH.N said on Monday CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners have agreed to buy a stake in the brand developer.

The transaction puts the enterprise value of the company at $12.7 billion, according to the statement.

