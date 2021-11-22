CVC, HPS to buy stake in Authentic Brands at $12.7 bln valuation

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Authentic Brands Group Inc AUTH.N said on Monday CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners have agreed to buy a stake in the brand developer.

The transaction puts the enterprise value of the company at $12.7 billion, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

