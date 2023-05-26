CVC hires Lazard to seek partner for Bertolli olive oil maker, Cinco Dias reports

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC has hired investment bank Lazard to seek a partner to invest into Spain-based Deoleo OLEO.MC, the producer of Bertolli and other brands of olive oil, Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified financial sources.

The fund would ultimately divest from the olive oil maker, the newspaper reported.

CVC currently owns about 57% of Deoleo, according to data from Refinitiv.

CVC and Lazard declined to comment and Deoleo was not immediately available for comment.

Spain is the world's leading olive oil producer and a severe drought has damaged crops and led to a dramatic price increase in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.