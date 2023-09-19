News & Insights

OWL

CVC gears up for potential November IPO -source

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

September 19, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Anousha Sakoui for Reuters ->

By Anousha Sakoui

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners, is working towards a long-awaited initial public offering in November, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A final decision on timing has not been made and could change, said the person, who was speaking on condition of anonymity because the plans remain private.

A spokesperson for CVC was not immediately available for comment.

A listing this autumn taps into bolstered sentiment for IPOs following the successful IPO of chip designer Arm Holdings in the U.S.

CVC is planning its listing in Amsterdam, the person said.

The IPO would mark one of the biggest from the European private equity sector, with CVC valued at around $15 billion after selling a minority stake to Blue Owl Capital Inc OWL.N in 2021, according to Bloomberg News, which reported on the plans earlier on Tuesday.

The company manages about 90 billion euros ($96.1 billion) of private equity assets and its credit platform has 38 billion euros in assets, according to its website.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Anousha Sakoui in London; Editing by Josie Kao)

((anousha.sakoui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.