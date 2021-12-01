CVC drops $1.8 bid for Intertrust

British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said on Wednesday it has pulled out of takeover talks with Dutch financial services company Intertrust.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said on Wednesday it has pulled out of takeover talks with Dutch financial services company Intertrust INTER.AS.

CVC had launched a 18 euro bid per share for Intertrust on Nov. 11 which valued the firm at 1.63 billion euro ($1.83 billion).

But Intertrust, which offers administrative services as companies set up branches, entities and shell companies in various jurisdictions, said on Nov. 22 it had received multiple non-binding takeover offers of up to 22 euros per share, without naming CVC's rivals.

CVC said in a statement it is no longer in talks with Intertrust.

Shares in Intertrust fell 4.5% to 19.54 euros by 0801 GMT on Wednesday, still well above the 17.50 euros it traded at in early November before the CVC bid was announced.

Intertrust made a net income of 20.8 million euros on revenue of 565 million euros in 2020.

($1 = 0.8889 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens)

