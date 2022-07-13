CVC denies new proposal for TIM's enterprise arm

Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

CVC Capital Partners denied on Wednesday a report it had submitted a new proposal to Telecom Italia (TIM) offering around 7 billion euros for the company's enterprise service arm.

"The only proposal made to TIM's board was dated March 25, 2022, as announced by TIM on March 28," CVC said in a statement.

According to a report in Italian daily La Repubblica on Wednesday, CVC raised its offer to buy into TIM Enterprise to about 7 billion euros from the previous 6 billion euros.

