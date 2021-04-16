CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer after CEO swap - Nikkei

Companies

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will delay submitting a buyout offer for Toshiba Corp, following the appointment of a new chief executive officer by the Japanese industrial group, Nikkei reported on Friday.

