CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer after CEO swap - Nikkei

April 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will delay submitting a buyout offer for Toshiba Corp 6502.T, following the appointment of a new chief executive officer by the Japanese industrial group, Nikkei reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

