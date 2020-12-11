World Markets

CVC Capital to buy Myanmar's Irrawaddy Green Towers in $700 million deal - sources

Shruti Sonal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will buy Myanmar's privately-held infrastructure firm Irrawaddy Green Towers for an enterprise value of about $700 million, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

