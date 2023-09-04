News & Insights

CVC Capital to buy Dutch firm DIF Capital Partners for Eur 1 bln-FT

September 04, 2023 — 06:20 pm EDT

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - European private equity firm CVC Capital is on the verge of buying a majority stake in the Dutch infrastructure firm DIF Capital partners in a deal worth around 1 billion euros($1.08 billion) in a cash and stock deal, the Financial Times reported.

The deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the report said, citing four people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.