CVC Capital to buy Dutch firm DIF Capital Partners for Eur 1 bln-FT

Sept 5 (Reuters) - European private equity firm CVC Capital is on the verge of buying a majority stake in the Dutch infrastructure firm DIF Capital partners in a deal worth around 1 billion euros($1.08 billion) in a cash and stock deal, the Financial Times reported.

The deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the report said, citing four people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 0.9263 euros)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

