CVC Capital to buy Dutch firm DIF Capital Partners for $1.1 bln-FT

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4, advisers in paragraph 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - European private equity firm CVC Capital is on the verge of buying a majority stake in Dutch infrastructure firm DIF Capital Partners in a deal worth around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in a cash and stock deal, the Financial Times reported.

The deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the report said, citing four people familiar with the matter.

This follows CVC raising 26 billion euros ($28.06 billion) for its ninth Europe/Americas private equity fnd, Reuters had reported in July.

CVC had also recently revived plans to list itself in a multimillion-euro initial public offering in Amsterdam, the Financial Times had reported in August, citing sources.

JP Morgan is advising CVC and Morgan Stanley is advising DIF on the deal, the report said.

CVC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. DIF could not be reached immediately for a comment.

($1 = 0.9265 euros)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody and Evelyn Nikhila S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.