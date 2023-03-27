CVC Capital Partners plans bid for parts of embattled Cineworld - Sky News

March 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has approached British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L for a takeover offer of parts of the embattled group, Sky News reported on Monday.

CVC is in talks with Cineworld about an offer for its eastern Europe and Israel operations, the report added.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

