CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens (B3:CVCB3) Price Target Increased by 7.64% to 6.04

The average one-year price target for CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens (B3:CVCB3) has been revised to 6.04 / share. This is an increase of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.03% from the latest reported closing price of 3.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVCB3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 67.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.00% to 11,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,219K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,062K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,839K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCB3 by 35.72% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 906K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 409K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCB3 by 30.12% over the last quarter.

