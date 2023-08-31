CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens (B3:CVCB3) Price Target Decreased by 7.66% to 5.58

The average one-year price target for CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens (B3:CVCB3) has been revised to 5.58 / share. This is an decrease of 7.66% from the prior estimate of 6.04 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.29% from the latest reported closing price of 2.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 40.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVCB3 is 0.16%, an increase of 95.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.83% to 11,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,219K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,062K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 2,919K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 906K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 261K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 37.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCB3 by 61.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.