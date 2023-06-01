CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens (B3:CVCB3) Price Target Decreased by 36.78% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens (B3:CVCB3) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an decrease of 36.78% from the prior estimate of 8.87 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.98% from the latest reported closing price of 3.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVCB3 is 0.08%, a decrease of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 13,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,219K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,062K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,839K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCB3 by 35.72% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 1,269K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares, representing a decrease of 110.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCB3 by 64.84% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 906K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing a decrease of 31.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCB3 by 59.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.