CVC-backed DKV Mobility suspends IPO plans -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany's DKV Mobility has postponed its planned stock market listing until next year in view of an uncertain market environment, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The IPO of the on-road payments provider had been planned for this month in a deal that could have valued the business at more than 4 billion euros ($4.23 billion).

The company had planned to raise between 500 million and 1 billion euros for its shareholders, as reported by Reuters.

The Ratingen family owners and DKV's minority shareholder, financial investor CVC, are in no hurry to carry out an IPO, said one of the people. The mood for new issues has become blurred since September, the other person added.

DKV Mobility, which has not yet publicly announced its IPO plans, and CVC both declined to comment.

Last week's last minute cancellation of tank supplier Renk's IPO has cast a shadow over share sales in the region.

Hopes had been raised earlier in September when pharmaceutical packaging manufacturer Schott Pharma 1SXP.DE listed successfully in Frankfurt. Its shares were trading around 32.50 euros on Tuesday, 20% above its issue price.

Meanwhile in New York, the IPO of German shoe brand Birkenstock BIRK.N is on target with shares expected to be allocated on Tuesday at the upper end of the price range at $49.

DKV Mobility is known for its fuel payment cards, which truck drivers use to pay their fuel bills and tolls. It handled transaction volumes of 17 billion euros last year.

In 2018, private equity firm CVC bought a 20% stake in the business for around 400 million euros.

JPMorgan JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.Nand UBS UBSG.Sare advising on the transaction.

($1 = 0.9453 euros)

