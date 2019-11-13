CVBF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.26, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. CVB Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVBF's low point in its 52 week range is $19.21 per share, with $23.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.28.

