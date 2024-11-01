CVB Financial Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.25, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 1.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of CVB Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVB Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CVB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CVB Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CVB Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into CVB Financial's Background

CVB Financial Corp is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. Citizens Business Bank offers banking, lending, and investing services. It provides a full complement of lending products, including commercial, agribusiness, consumer, SBA, real estate, and construction loans, as well as equipment and vehicle leasing. Commercial products include lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending and letters of credit.

CVB Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CVB Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: CVB Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 43.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVB Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVB Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CVB Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

