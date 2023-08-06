CVB Financial (FRA:BCV) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 18.81

The average one-year price target for CVB Financial (FRA:BCV) has been revised to 18.81 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 17.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.98 to a high of 21.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from the latest reported closing price of 17.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVB Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCV is 0.14%, a decrease of 39.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 121,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,580K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,620K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 37.32% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,358K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,453K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 69.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,191K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,028K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 37.77% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,828K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 23.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,477K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,422K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 36.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

