CVB Financial (FRA:BCV) Price Target Decreased by 7.59% to 20.83

The average one-year price target for CVB Financial (FRA:BCV) has been revised to 20.83 / share. This is an decrease of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 22.54 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.62 to a high of 24.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.79% from the latest reported closing price of 14.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVB Financial. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCV is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 122,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,620K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,564K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,453K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,028K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,827K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 4.35% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,634K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCV by 10.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.