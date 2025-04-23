CVB FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $CVBF Reports Quarterly Earnings

CVB FINANCIAL ($CVBF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $126,670,000, beating estimates of $116,289,996 by $10,380,004.

CVB FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

CVB FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CVBF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUERCIO STEPHEN A DEL sold 8,289 shares for an estimated $197,279

CVB FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of CVB FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CVB FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVBF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/01/2024

