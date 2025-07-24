CVB Financial (CVBF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.01, changing hands as low as $19.75 per share. CVB Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVBF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.01 per share, with $24.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.76.

