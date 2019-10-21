CVB Financial (CVBF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.32, changing hands as high as $21.41 per share. CVB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVBF's low point in its 52 week range is $19.21 per share, with $23.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.32.

