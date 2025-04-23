CVB Financial (CVBF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

CVB Financial (CVBF) reported $126.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.95 million, representing a surprise of +1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 46.7% versus 48% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 46.7% versus 48% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Total NonPerforming Loan : $25.64 million versus $28.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $25.64 million versus $28.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total interest-earning assets : $13.56 billion compared to the $13.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $13.56 billion compared to the $13.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total NonPerforming Assets : $26.13 million versus $38.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $26.13 million versus $38.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $110.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.47 million.

: $110.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.47 million. Total Noninterest Income : $16.23 million compared to the $14.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $16.23 million compared to the $14.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE): $110.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.97 million.

Shares of CVB Financial have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

