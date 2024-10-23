CVB Financial (CVBF) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from CVB Financial (CVBF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, indicating a decline of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $126.63 million, representing a decrease of 8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CVB Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should come in at 45.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $14.65 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.90 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total NonPerforming Loan' will reach $29.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total NonPerforming Assets' stands at $30.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.96 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $112.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $14.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.31 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $112.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $123.92 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $5.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.06 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trust and investment services' of $3.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.25 million in the same quarter last year.



