CVB Financial (CVBF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, CVB Financial (CVBF) reported revenue of $126.57 million, down 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.87 million, representing a surprise of -1.01%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

Total interest-earning assets : $14.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.60 billion.

: $14.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.60 billion. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : -0.1% compared to the 0% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -0.1% compared to the 0% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency ratio : 47.2% compared to the 45.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 47.2% compared to the 45.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.1% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Total NonPerforming Loan : $13.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.76 million.

: $13.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.76 million. Total NonPerforming Assets : $14.46 million compared to the $23.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.46 million compared to the $23.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $112.46 million versus $114.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $112.46 million versus $114.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $14.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.95 million.

: $14.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.95 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $113 million versus $115.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $113 million versus $115.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $5.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.99 million.

: $5.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.99 million. Trust and investment services: $3.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.07 million.

Shares of CVB Financial have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

