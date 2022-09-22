CVB Financial (CVBF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CVB Financial (CVBF) closed at $26.61, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank holding company had lost 0.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CVB Financial as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $140.17 million, up 23.19% from the year-ago period.

CVBF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $542.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.77% and +17.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVB Financial should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CVB Financial is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CVB Financial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.98, which means CVB Financial is trading at a premium to the group.

The Banks - West industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



