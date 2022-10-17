CVB Financial (CVBF) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

CVB Financial in Focus

CVB Financial (CVBF) is headquartered in Ontario, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 26.58% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.2 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.95%. In comparison, the Banks - West industry's yield is 2.71%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.84%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 11.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, CVB Financial has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.18%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. CVB Financial's current payout ratio is 52%, meaning it paid out 52% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

CVBF is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.65 per share, with earnings expected to increase 5.77% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CVBF is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).



