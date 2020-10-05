Dividends
CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2020

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CVBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.89, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVBF was $16.89, representing a -23.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.22 and a 13.24% increase over the 52 week low of $14.92.

CVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports CVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

