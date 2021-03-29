CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CVBF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVBF was $23.13, representing a -7.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $25 and a 48.55% increase over the 52 week low of $15.57.

CVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). CVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.85%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

