CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CVBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.58, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVBF was $21.58, representing a -13.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $25 and a 38.6% increase over the 52 week low of $15.57.

CVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports CVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.62%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVBF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.