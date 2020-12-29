CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CVBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.82, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVBF was $19.82, representing a -10.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.22 and a 32.89% increase over the 52 week low of $14.92.

CVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.32%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

