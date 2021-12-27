CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CVBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.52, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVBF was $21.52, representing a -13.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $25 and a 14.96% increase over the 52 week low of $18.72.

CVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.38%, compared to an industry average of 32.6%.

