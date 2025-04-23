CVB Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Net Earnings of $51.1 Million

CVB Financial Corp. reports Q1 2025 net earnings of $51.1 million, with earnings per share at $0.36 and improved margins.

CVB Financial Corp. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net earnings of $51.1 million, or $0.36 per share, reflecting an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. The company achieved a return on average assets of 1.37% and a return on average tangible common equity of 14.51%. Key highlights include a net interest margin of 3.31%, an increase in noninterest income to $16.2 million, and the growth of noninterest-bearing deposits by $147 million since the end of 2024. Efficiency ratio improved to 46.69%, and total assets increased slightly to $15.26 billion. The company continues to demonstrate consistent profitability, marking 192 consecutive quarters of earnings and maintaining a long-standing tradition of paying cash dividends. CEO David Brager emphasized the bank's ongoing commitment to meeting the financial needs of small to medium-sized businesses.

First quarter 2025 net earnings of $51.1 million demonstrate consistent profitability, marking a 2% increase from the previous quarter and a 5% increase year-over-year.

Return on Average Assets (ROAA) improved to 1.37%, signaling efficient asset management and strong financial health.

The company achieved an efficiency ratio of 46.7%, indicating cost-effective operations and stronger profitability metrics.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) of 14.51% reflects solid returns on equity capital, enhancing investor confidence.

Net interest income decreased by $2.02 million, or 1.79%, from the first quarter of 2024, indicating potential challenges in maintaining revenue levels compared to the previous year.

Dairy and Livestock loans decreased by $168 million, or 44%, which may highlight a significant contraction in a specific segment of the loan portfolio, raising concerns about exposure in this sector.

There was a decrease in total assets by $1.2 billion, or 7.36%, from the previous year, which may reflect difficulties in asset management and growth opportunities.

What were CVB Financial Corp.'s net earnings for Q1 2025?

CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $51.1 million, or $0.36 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

How does the return on average assets compare from previous quarters?

The return on average assets was 1.37% for Q1 2025, an increase from 1.30% in Q4 2024 and 1.21% in Q1 2024.

What is the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for Q1 2025 was 3.31%, which is an increase from 3.18% in Q4 2024.

What is the efficiency ratio reported for Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio for Q1 2025 was 46.69%, improving from 47.34% in the previous quarter.

What growth in noninterest income was observed in Q1 2025?

Noninterest income rose to $16.2 million in Q1 2025, up from $13.1 million in Q4 2024.

$CVBF insiders have traded $CVBF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $CVBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUERCIO STEPHEN A DEL sold 8,289 shares for an estimated $197,279

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $CVBF stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVBF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/01/2024

First Quarter 2025











Net Earnings of $51.1 million, or $0.36 per share











Return on Average Assets of 1.37%











Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.51%











Net Interest Margin of 3.31%









ONTARIO, CA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $51.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with $50.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $48.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the first quarter, compared to $0.36 for the prior quarter and $0.35 for the same period last year.





For the first quarter of 2025, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.31%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.51%, and an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.37%.





David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank’s performance in the first quarter demonstrates our continued financial strength and focus on our vision of serving the comprehensive financial needs of small to medium sized businesses and their owners. Our consistent financial performance is highlighted by our 192 consecutive quarters, or 48 years, of profitability, and our 142 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their continuing commitment and loyalty.”







Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025









Pretax income was $69.5 million, up $1.5 million or 2%, from the prior quarter



Efficiency ratio of 46.7%



Net gain of $2.2 million on sale of $19.3 million of OREO assets



Net interest margin of 3.31%, increased by 13 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024



Cost of funds decreased to 1.04% from 1.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024



Noninterest bearing deposits grew by $147 million from the end of 2024



Dairy and Livestock loans decreased by $168 million or 44% from the end of 2024



Net Recoveries of $130,000 and $2 million recapture of credit losses



TCE Ratio of 10.0% & CET1 Ratio of 16.5%

















INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

















Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025





















December 31, 2024





















March 31, 2024





























(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)















Net interest income





$





110,444













$





110,418













$





112,461

















Recapure of (provision for) credit losses









2,000

















3,000

















-

















Noninterest income









16,229

















13,103

















14,113

















Noninterest expense









(59,144





)













(58,480





)













(59,771





)













Income taxes









(18,425





)













(17,183





)













(18,204





)













Net earnings





$





51,104













$





50,858













$





48,599

















Earnings per common share:

































Basic





$





0.37













$





0.36













$





0.35

















Diluted





$





0.36













$





0.36













$





0.35

















































NIM









3.31





%













3.18





%













3.10





%













ROAA









1.37





%













1.30





%













1.21





%













ROAE









9.31





%













9.14





%













9.31





%













ROATCE









14.51





%













14.31





%













15.13





%













Efficiency ratio









46.69





%













47.34





%













47.22





%























































Net Interest Income







Net interest income was $110.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, essentially equal to the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $2.02 million, or 1.79%, decrease from the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income in the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by a 13-basis point increase in net interest margin that was offset by a $405.6 million decline in earning assets.





The decline in net interest income of $2 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 was the net result of a $1.09 billion decline in earning assets partially offset by a 21-basis point increase in net interest margin. The decrease in earning assets was primarily due to the deleveraging strategy deployed in the second half of 2024, which resulted in the Company’s borrowings declining by $1.48 billion.







Net Interest Margin







Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.31% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.18% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 3.10% for the first quarter of 2024. The 13 basis points increase in our net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, was the combined result of a four-basis point increase in our interest-earning assets and a nine-basis point decrease in our cost of funds, including a seven-basis point decrease in cost of deposits. The four-basis point increase in our interest-earning asset yield was primarily due to a seven-basis point increase in loan yields and a five-basis points increase in investment securities yields. We experienced an increase in yields on investments in the first quarter of 2025, as a result of the sale of lower-yielding available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities and the purchase of higher-yielding AFS securities during the fourth quarter of 2024. However, this increase in investment yields was partially offset by a decrease during the first quarter of 2025 in the positive carry on our fair value hedging instruments that pay a fixed interest rate while receiving daily SOFR.





Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 21-basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of 27-basis point decrease in cost of funds from 1.31% for the first quarter of 2024 to 1.04% for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to a $1.48 billion decline in borrowings, which had an average cost of 4.76% in the first quarter of 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, the Company had average borrowings of $513 million at a cost of 4.61% and average deposits and customer repos of $12.19 billion at a cost of .87%, which compares to the first quarter of 2024 in which borrowings averaged $2 billion at a cost of 4.76% and average deposits and customer repos of $11.95 billion at a cost of .73%. The decrease in cost of funds was offset by lower interest earning asset yields that declined by 6 basis points from 4.34% in the first quarter of 2024 to 4.28% in the first quarter of 2025. The lower earning asset yields included lower loan yields, which declined from 5.30% for the first quarter of 2024 to 5.22% for the first quarter of 2025.







Earning Assets and Deposits







On average, earning assets decreased by $405.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and declined by $1.09 billion when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decline in earning assets from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily a $323 million decrease in funds held at the Federal Reserve, as well as a $55 million average decline in outstanding loans. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the average balance of outstanding loans was $357 million lower, investment securities decreased by $449.0 million and the average amount of funds held at the Federal Reserve decreased by $272.0 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $109.7 million, or 1.54%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $270.9 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased on average by $243.9 million, or 2.04%, including an increase of $420.2 million in interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 59.01% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 58.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 61.72% for the first quarter of 2024.



















Three Months Ended

















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)















Yield on average investment securities (TE)









2.63%

















2.58%

















2.64%

















Yield on average loans









5.22%

















5.15%

















5.30%

















Yield on average earning assets (TE)









4.28%

















4.24%

















4.34%

















Cost of deposits









0.86%

















0.93%

















0.74%

















Cost of funds









1.04%

















1.13%

















1.31%

















Net interest margin (TE)









3.31%

















3.18%

















3.10%

















































































Average Earning Asset Mix











Avg













% of Total













Avg













% of Total













Avg













% of Total















Total investment securities





$





4,908,718









36.21





%









$





4,936,514









35.36





%









$





5,357,708









36.59





%

















Interest-earning deposits with other institutions









162,389









1.20





%













485,103









3.47





%













444,101









3.03





%

















Loans









8,467,465









62.46





%













8,522,587









61.04





%













8,824,579









60.26





%

















Total interest-earning assets









13,556,584





















13,962,216





















14,644,400























































































Provision for Credit Losses







There was a $2.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $3.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 and no provision in the first quarter of 2024. Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2025 were $130,000 compared to net recoveries of $180,000 in the prior quarter. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.94% of gross loans at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income was $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the Bank sold four OREO properties resulting in a gain of $2.2 million. Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) increased in the first quarter of 2025 by $445,000 from the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreased by $762,000 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024, income from various equity investments increased by $750,000 and $450,000, respectively.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $59.1 million, compared to $58.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $59.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $664,000 quarter-over-quarter increase includes a $500,000 provision for unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2025, compared to no provision or recapture of provision in the first and fourth quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefit costs increased $479,000, as the first quarter of each calendar year reflects higher payroll taxes than the fourth quarter of the prior year. Offsetting those quarter-over-quarter increases was a decline in legal expenses of $326,000.





The year-over-year decrease in noninterest expense of $627,000 was impacted by the higher level of assessment expense in the first quarter of 2024, in which we had an additional accrual of $2.3 million associated with the 2023 FDIC special assessment. The decline in assessment expense was offset by increases in software expenses of $696,000 and occupancy expenses of $433,000, as well as the $500,000 recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2025. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.58% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.49% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.48% for the first quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 46.69%, compared to 47.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 47.22% for the first quarter of 2024.







Income Taxes







Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 26.50%, compared with 25.25% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 27.25% for the same period of 2024. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.







BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS









Assets







The Company reported total assets of $15.26 billion at March 31, 2025. This represented an increase of $102.9 million, or 0.68%, from total assets of $15.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in assets included a $290.3 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $27.6 million decrease in investment securities, and a $170.9 million decrease in net loans.





Total assets at March 31, 2025 decreased by $1.2 billion, or 7.36%, from total assets of $16.47 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a decrease of $476.5 million in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, a decrease of $397.5 million in investment securities and a $402.5 million decrease in net loans.







Investment Securities







Total investment securities were $4.89 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $27.6 million, or 0.56% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $397.5 million, or 7.51%, from $5.29 billion at March 31, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.36 billion, a decrease of $20.5 million, or 0.86% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $95.4 million, or 3.89%, from March 31, 2024.





At March 31, 2025, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.54 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $338.4 million. AFS securities decreased by $7.0 million, or 0.28% from December 31, 2024 and decreased by $302.0 million, or 10.65%, from $2.84 billion at March 31, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss decreased by $58.9 million from December 31, 2024 and decreased by $97.2 million from March 31, 2024.







Loans







Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.36 billion at March 31, 2025 decreased by $172.8 million, or 2.02%, from December 31, 2024. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans included decreases of $16.8 million in commercial real estate loans and $167.8 million in dairy & livestock loans, partially offset by an increase of $17.1 million in commercial and industrial loans.





Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $407.1 million, or 4.64%, from March 31, 2024. The $407.1 million decrease included decreases of $229.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $43.1 million in construction loans, $20.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, $99.1 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $6.8 million in municipal lease financings, and $7.0 million in SFR mortgage loans.







Asset Quality







During the first quarter of 2025, we experienced credit charge-offs of $40,000 and total recoveries of $170,000, resulting in net recoveries of $130,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $78.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $80.1 million at December 31, 2024 and $82.8 million at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.94%. This compares to 0.94% and 0.94% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.











Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends









March 31, 2025





















December 31, 2024





















March 31, 2024





















Nonperforming loans













(Dollars in thousands)











Commercial real estate









$





24,379













$





25,866













$





10,661













SBA













1,024

















1,529

















54













Commercial and industrial













173

















340

















2,727













Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













60

















60

















60













SFR mortgage













-

















-

















308













Consumer and other loans













-

















-

















-















Total













$









25,636

















$









27,795

















$









13,810

















% of Total loans

















0.31









%

















0.33









%

















0.16









%













OREO



































Commercial real estate









$





495













$





18,656













$





-













Commercial and industrial













-

















-

















647













SFR mortgage













-

















647

















-















Total













$









495

















$









19,303

















$









647

















































Total nonperforming assets













$









26,131

















$









47,098

















$









14,457

















% of Nonperforming assets to total assets

















0.17









%

















0.31









%

















0.09









%













































Past due 30-89 days (accruing)



































Commercial real estate









$





-













$





-













$





19,781













SBA













718

















88

















408













Commercial and industrial













-

















399

















6













Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













-

















-

















-













SFR mortgage













-

















-

















-













Consumer and other loans













-

















-

















-















Total













$









718

















$









487

















$









20,195

















% of Total loans

















0.01









%

















0.01









%

















0.23









%













Total nonperforming, OREO, and past due













$









26,849

















$









47,585

















$









34,652

















































Classified Loans













$









94,169

















$









89,549

















$









103,080



























The $21.0 million decrease in nonperforming assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the sale of $19.3 million of OREO at a net gain of $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2025. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $4.6 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to increases of $6.5 million in classified dairy and livestock loans.







Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements







Deposits of $12.0 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $276.2 million totaled $12.27 billion at March 31, 2025. This represented a net increase of $55.8 million compared to December 31, 2024. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $95.4 million, or .78% when compared to $12.17 billion at March 31, 2024.





Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.18 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $147.2 million, or 2.09%, when compared to $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $71.5 million, or 1.00% when compared to $7.11 billion at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits were 59.92% of total deposits, compared to 58.90% at December 31, 2024 and 59.80% at





March 31, 2024.







Borrowings







As of March 31, 2025, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include maturities of $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027. Total borrowings decreased by $1.5 billion from March 31, 2024. The $2.0 billion of borrowings at March 31, 2024 consisted of one-year advances from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at an average cost of approximately 4.75%, all of which were redeemed before the end of 2024.







Capital







The Company’s total equity was $2.23 billion at March 31, 2025. This represented an overall increase of $42.1 million from total equity of $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Increases to equity included $51.1 million in net earnings and a $34.8 million increase in other comprehensive income that were partially offset by $27.9 million in cash dividends. During the first quarter of 2025, we repurchased, under our stock repurchase plan, 782,063 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $19.55, totaling $15.3 million. Our tangible book value per share at March 31, 2025 was $10.45.





Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.



























CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated

















Capital Ratios













Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024



























































Tier 1 leverage capital ratio









4.0%









11.8%









11.5%









10.5%













Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio









7.0%









16.5%









16.2%









14.9%













Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio









8.5%









16.5%









16.2%









14.9%













Total risk-based capital ratio









10.5%









17.3%









17.1%









15.8%

























































Tangible common equity ratio

















10.0%









9.8%









8.3%



























































CitizensTrust







As of March 31, 2025 CitizensTrust had approximately $4.7 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.38 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.







Corporate Overview







CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.





Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at



www.cbbank.com



and click on the “



Investors



” tab.







Conference Call







Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 24, 2025, to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI643a97d119af4b899539fee84f093408







The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at



www.cbbank.com



and click on the “



Investors



” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.







Safe Harbor









Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of economic developments, the impact of monetary, fiscal and trade policies, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.









General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, immigration, trade, tariff, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target and key personnel into our operations; the timely development of competitive products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill on our balance sheet; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and fraud and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat fraud and cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state in employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.









Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).









The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures







— Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.









Contact:











David A. Brager











President and Chief Executive Officer









(909) 980-4030





























CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)





















































































March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024













Assets



































Cash and due from banks









$





187,981













$





153,875













$





131,955













Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve













341,108

















50,823

















817,634













Total cash and cash equivalents













529,089

















204,698

















949,589













Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions













3,451

















480

















12,632













Investment securities available-for-sale













2,535,066

















2,542,115

















2,837,100













Investment securities held-to-maturity













2,359,141

















2,379,668

















2,454,586













Total investment securities













4,894,207

















4,921,783

















5,291,686













Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)













18,012

















18,012

















18,012













Loans and lease finance receivables













8,363,632

















8,536,432

















8,770,713













Allowance for credit losses













(78,252





)













(80,122





)













(82,817





)









Net loans and lease finance receivables













8,285,380

















8,456,310

















8,687,896













Premises and equipment, net













26,772

















27,543

















43,448













Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)













318,301

















316,248

















310,744













Intangibles













8,812

















9,967

















13,853













Goodwill













765,822

















765,822

















765,822













Other assets













406,745

















432,792

















374,464















Total assets











$





15,256,591













$





15,153,655













$





16,468,146















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:

































Deposits:

































Noninterest-bearing









$





7,184,267













$





7,037,096













$





7,112,789













Investment checking













533,220

















551,305

















545,066













Savings and money market













3,710,612

















3,786,387

















3,561,512













Time deposits













561,822

















573,593

















675,554















Total deposits















11,989,921

















11,948,381

















11,894,921













Customer repurchase agreements













276,163

















261,887

















275,720













Other borrowings













500,000

















500,000

















1,995,000













Other liabilities













262,088

















257,071

















215,680















Total liabilities















13,028,172

















12,967,339

















14,381,321















Stockholders' Equity



































Stockholders' equity













2,505,719

















2,498,380

















2,422,110













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax













(277,300





)













(312,064





)













(335,285





)











Total stockholders' equity















2,228,419

















2,186,316

















2,086,825















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





15,256,591













$





15,153,655













$





16,468,146



























































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)





















































































Three Months Ended





























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024













Assets



































Cash and due from banks









$





154,328













$





152,966













$





162,049













Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve













161,432

















484,038

















433,421













Total cash and cash equivalents













315,760

















637,004

















595,470













Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions













957

















1,065

















10,680













Investment securities available-for-sale













2,539,211

















2,542,649

















2,900,097













Investment securities held-to-maturity













2,369,507

















2,393,865

















2,457,611













Total investment securities













4,908,718

















4,936,514

















5,357,708













Investment in stock of FHLB













18,012

















18,012

















18,012













Loans and lease finance receivables













8,467,465

















8,522,587

















8,824,579













Allowance for credit losses













(80,113





)













(82,960





)













(85,751





)









Net loans and lease finance receivables













8,387,352

















8,439,627

















8,738,828













Premises and equipment, net













27,408

















29,959

















44,380













Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)













316,643

















316,938

















309,609













Intangibles













9,518

















10,650

















14,585













Goodwill













765,822

















765,822

















765,822













Other assets













419,116

















406,898

















350,319















Total assets











$





15,169,306













$





15,562,489













$





16,205,413















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:

































Deposits:

































Noninterest-bearing









$





7,006,357













$





7,116,050













$





7,182,718













Interest-bearing













4,866,318

















4,998,424

















4,454,135















Total deposits















11,872,675

















12,114,474

















11,636,853













Customer repurchase agreements













317,322

















456,145

















309,272













Other borrowings













513,078

















500,000

















1,991,978













Other liabilities













239,283

















278,314

















168,442















Total liabilities















12,942,358

















13,348,933

















14,106,545















Stockholders' Equity



































Stockholders' equity













2,523,923

















2,507,060

















2,432,075













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax













(296,975





)













(293,504





)













(333,207





)











Total stockholders' equity















2,226,948

















2,213,556

















2,098,868















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





15,169,306













$





15,562,489













$





16,205,413



























































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





















































































Three Months Ended





























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024











Interest income:



































Loans and leases, including fees











$





109,071













$





110,277













$





116,349













Investment securities:

































Investment securities available-for-sale













18,734

















18,041

















21,446













Investment securities held-to-maturity













13,021

















13,020

















13,402















Total investment income















31,755

















31,061

















34,848













Dividends from FHLB stock













379

















380

















419













Interest-earning deposits with other institutions













1,797

















5,881

















6,073















Total interest income















143,002

















147,599

















157,689













Interest expense:

































Deposits













25,322

















28,317

















21,366













Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements













6,800

















8,291

















23,862













Other













436

















573

















-















Total interest expense















32,558

















37,181

















45,228













Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses













110,444

















110,418

















112,461













(Recapture of) provision for credit losses













(2,000





)













(3,000





)













-















Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses















112,444

















113,418

















112,461













Noninterest income:

































Service charges on deposit accounts













4,908

















5,097

















5,036













Trust and investment services













3,411

















3,512

















3,224













Loss on sale of AFS investment securities













-

















(16,735





)













-













Gain on OREO, net













2,183

















-

















-













Gain on sale leaseback transactions













-

















16,794

















-













Other













5,727

















4,435

















5,853















Total noninterest income















16,229

















13,103

















14,113













Noninterest expense:

























.









Salaries and employee benefits













36,477

















35,998

















36,401













Occupancy and equipment













5,998

















5,866

















5,565













Professional services













2,081

















2,646

















2,255













Computer software expense













4,221

















3,921

















3,525













Marketing and promotion













1,988

















1,757

















1,630













Amortization of intangible assets













1,155

















1,163

















1,438













Provision for unfunded loan commitments













500

















-

















-













Other













6,724

















7,129

















8,957















Total noninterest expense















59,144

















58,480

















59,771













Earnings before income taxes













69,529

















68,041

















66,803













Income taxes













18,425

















17,183

















18,204















Net earnings











$





51,104













$





50,858













$





48,599













































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.37













$





0.36













$





0.35













Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.36













$





0.36













$





0.35













Cash dividends declared per common share









$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20



























































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024











Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)









$





143,525













$





148,128













$





158,228













Interest expense













32,558

















37,181

















45,228













Net interest income - (TE)









$





110,967













$





110,947













$





113,000













































Return on average assets, annualized













1.37





%













1.30





%













1.21





%









Return on average equity, annualized













9.31





%













9.14





%













9.31





%









Efficiency ratio [1]













46.69





%













47.34





%













47.22





%









Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized













1.58





%













1.49





%













1.48





%









Yield on average loans













5.22





%













5.15





%













5.30





%









Yield on average earning assets (TE)













4.28





%













4.24





%













4.34





%









Cost of deposits













0.86





%













0.93





%













0.74





%









Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements













0.87





%













0.97





%













0.73





%









Cost of funds













1.04





%













1.13





%













1.31





%









Net interest margin (TE)













3.31





%













3.18





%













3.10





%









[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.











































Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]



































CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated













10.04





%













9.81





%













8.33





%









Citizens Business Bank













9.92





%













9.64





%













8.23





%









[2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])









































Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic













138,973,996

















138,661,665

















138,428,596













Diluted













139,294,401

















139,102,524

















138,603,324













Dividends declared









$





27,853













$





27,978













$





27,886













Dividend payout ratio [3]













54.50





%













55.01





%













57.38





%









[3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.









































Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)













139,089,612

















139,689,686

















139,641,884













Book value per share









$





16.02













$





15.65













$





14.94













Tangible book value per share









$





10.45













$





10.10













$





9.36























































March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024































Nonperforming assets:

































Nonaccrual loans









$





25,636













$





27,795













$





13,810













Other real estate owned (OREO), net













495

















19,303

















647













Total nonperforming assets









$





26,131













$





47,098













$





14,457













Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4]









$





11,949













$





6,467













$





10,765













































[4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.









































Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO













0.31





%













0.55





%













0.16





%









Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets













0.17





%













0.31





%













0.09





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets













299.46





%













170.12





%













572.85





%



















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024











Allowance for credit losses:

































Beginning balance









$





80,122













$





82,942













$





86,842













Total charge-offs













(40





)













(64





)













(4,267





)









Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off













170

















244

















242













Net recoveries (charge-offs)













130

















180

















(4,025





)









(Recapture of) provision for credit losses













(2,000





)













(3,000





)













-













Allowance for credit losses at end of period









$





78,252













$





80,122













$





82,817













































Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans













0.002





%













0.002





%













-0.046





%















































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in millions)

















































































Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type













































































































































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024





















Allowance





For Credit





Losses













Allowance





as a % of





Total Loans





by Respective





Loan Type













Allowance





For Credit





Losses













Allowance





as a % of





Total Loans





by Respective





Loan Type













Allowance





For Credit





Losses













Allowance





as a % of





Total Loans





by Respective





Loan Type















































































Commercial real estate









$





65.3

















1.01





%









$





66.2

















1.02





%









$





69.4

















1.03





%









Construction













0.2

















1.52





%













0.3

















1.94





%













1.3

















2.20





%









SBA













2.6

















0.96





%













2.6

















0.96





%













2.5

















0.94





%









Commercial and industrial













6.1

















0.65





%













6.1

















0.66





%













5.1

















0.53





%









Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













2.8

















1.12





%













3.6

















0.86





%













3.3

















0.92





%









Municipal lease finance receivables













0.2

















0.32





%













0.2

















0.31





%













0.2

















0.27





%









SFR mortgage













0.5

















0.16





%













0.5

















0.16





%













0.5

















0.17





%









Consumer and other loans













0.6

















0.94





%













0.6

















1.04





%













0.5

















0.97





%













































































Total









$





78.3

















0.94





%









$





80.1

















0.94





%









$





82.8

















0.94





%



























































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





































































Quarterly Common Stock Price

















































































2025





















2024





















2023

















Quarter End













High













Low













High













Low













High













Low











March 31,









$





21.71













$





18.22













$





20.45













$





15.95













$





25.98













$





16.34













June 30,









$





-













$





-













$





17.91













$





15.71













$





16.89













$





10.66













September 30,









$





-













$





-













$





20.29













$





16.08













$





19.66













$





12.89













December 31,









$





-













$





-













$





24.58













$





17.20













$





21.77













$





14.62







































































Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings





















































































Q1













Q4













Q3













Q2













Q1

































2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Interest income



























































Loans and leases, including fees

















$





109,071













$





110,277













$





114,929













$





114,200













$





116,349













Investment securities and other





















33,931

















37,322

















50,823

















44,872

















41,340













Total interest income





















143,002

















147,599

















165,752

















159,072

















157,689















Interest expense



























































Deposits





















25,322

















28,317

















29,821

















25,979

















21,366













Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements













6,800

















8,291

















22,312

















22,244

















23,862













Other





















436

















573

















-

















-

















-













Total interest expense





















32,558

















37,181

















52,133

















48,223

















45,228













Net interest income before (recapture of)

















































provision for credit losses





















110,444

















110,418

















113,619

















110,849

















112,461













(Recapture of) provision for credit losses













(2,000





)













(3,000





)













-

















-

















-













Net interest income after (recapture of)

















































provision for credit losses





















112,444

















113,418

















113,619

















110,849

















112,461





































































Noninterest income





















16,229

















13,103

















12,834

















14,424

















14,113













Noninterest expense





















59,144

















58,480

















58,835

















56,497

















59,771













Earnings before income taxes





















69,529

















68,041

















67,618

















68,776

















66,803













Income taxes





















18,425

















17,183

















16,394

















18,741

















18,204















Net earnings



















$





51,104













$





50,858













$





51,224













$





50,035













$





48,599





































































Effective tax rate





















26.50





%













25.25





%













24.25





%













27.25





%













27.25





%

































































Basic earnings per common share

















$





0.37













$





0.36













$





0.37













$





0.36













$





0.35













Diluted earnings per common share













$





0.36













$





0.36













$





0.37













$





0.36













$





0.35





































































Cash dividends declared per common share









$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20





































































Cash dividends declared

















$





27,853













$





27,978













$





27,977













$





28,018













$





27,886



















































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)





























































Loan Portfolio by Type





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,





















June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Commercial real estate









$





6,490,604













$





6,507,452













$





6,618,637













$





6,664,925













$





6,720,538













Construction













15,706

















16,082

















14,755

















52,227

















58,806













SBA













271,844

















273,013

















272,001

















267,938

















268,320













SBA - PPP













179

















774

















1,255

















1,757

















2,249













Commercial and industrial













942,301

















925,178

















936,489

















956,184

















963,120













Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













252,532

















419,904

















342,445

















350,562

















351,624













Municipal lease finance receivables













65,203

















66,114

















67,585

















70,889

















72,032













SFR mortgage













269,493

















269,172

















267,181

















267,593

















276,475













Consumer and other loans













55,770

















58,743

















52,217

















49,771

















57,549













Gross loans, at amortized cost













8,363,632

















8,536,432

















8,572,565

















8,681,846

















8,770,713













Allowance for credit losses













(78,252





)













(80,122





)













(82,942





)













(82,786





)













(82,817





)









Net loans









$





8,285,380













$





8,456,310













$





8,489,623













$





8,599,060













$





8,687,896































































































































































Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements





































































March 31,













December 31,













September 30,





















June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024































































Noninterest-bearing









$





7,184,267













$





7,037,096













$





7,136,824













$





7,090,095













$





7,112,789













Investment checking













533,220

















551,305

















504,028

















515,930

















545,066













Savings and money market













3,710,612

















3,786,387

















3,745,707

















3,409,320

















3,561,512













Time deposits













561,822

















573,593

















685,930

















774,980

















675,554













Total deposits













11,989,921

















11,948,381

















12,072,489

















11,790,325

















11,894,921





























































Customer repurchase agreements













276,163

















261,887

















394,515

















268,826

















275,720













Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements









$





12,266,084













$





12,210,268













$





12,467,004













$





12,059,151













$





12,170,641











































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)





























































Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,





















June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024



















Nonperforming loans:





















































Commercial real estate









$





24,379













$





25,866













$





18,794













$





21,908













$





10,661













Construction













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













SBA













1,024

















1,529

















151

















337

















54













Commercial and industrial













173

















340

















2,825

















2,712

















2,727













Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













60

















60

















143

















-

















60













SFR mortgage













-

















-

















-

















-

















308













Consumer and other loans













-

















-

















-

















-

















-















Total













$









25,636

















$









27,795

















$









21,913

















$









24,957

















$









13,810

















% of Total loans

















0.31









%

















0.33









%

















0.26









%

















0.29









%

















0.16









%































































Past due 30-89 days (accruing):





















































Commercial real estate









$





-













$





-













$





30,701













$





43













$





19,781













Construction













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













SBA













718

















88

















-

















-

















408













Commercial and industrial













-

















399

















64

















103

















6













Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













SFR mortgage













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Consumer and other loans













-

















-

















-

















-

















-















Total













$









718

















$









487

















$









30,765

















$









146

















$









20,195

















% of Total loans

















0.01









%

















0.01









%

















0.36









%

















0.00









%

















0.23









%































































OREO:





















































Commercial real estate









$





495













$





18,656













$





-













$





-













$





-













SBA













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Commercial and industrial













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













SFR mortgage













-

















647

















647

















647

















647















Total













$









495

















$









19,303

















$









647

















$









647

















$









647

















Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO













$









26,849

















$









47,585

















$









53,325

















$









25,750

















$









34,652

















% of Total loans

















0.32









%

















0.56









%

















0.62









%

















0.30









%

















0.40









%

































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)





















































Regulatory Capital Ratios





















































































































































CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated













Capital Ratios













Minimum Required Plus





Capital Conservation Buffer













March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













March 31,





2024



















































Tier 1 leverage capital ratio













4.0





%













11.8





%













11.5





%













10.5





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio













7.0





%













16.5





%













16.2





%













14.9





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio













8.5





%













16.5





%













16.2





%













14.9





%









Total risk-based capital ratio













10.5





%













17.3





%













17.1





%













15.8





%

















































Tangible common equity ratio





















10.0





%













9.8





%













8.3





%



































































Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)



































































The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.







































March 31,





2025





















December 31,





2024





















March 31,





2024























(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

































































Stockholders' equity





$





2,228,419













$





2,186,316













$





2,086,825













Less: Goodwill









(765,822





)













(765,822





)













(765,822





)









Less: Intangible assets









(8,812





)













(9,967





)













(13,853





)









Tangible book value





$





1,453,785













$





1,410,527













$





1,307,150













Common shares issued and outstanding









139,089,612

















139,689,686

















139,641,884













Tangible book value per share





$





10.45













$





10.10













$





9.36































Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)



















The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.











































































































































Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























December 31,





















March 31,

































2025





















2024





















2024





























(Dollars in thousands)























































































Net Income









$





51,104













$





50,858













$





48,599

















Add: Amortization of intangible assets













1,155

















1,163

















1,438

















Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (1)













(341





)













(344





)













(425





)













Tangible net income









$





51,918













$





51,677













$





49,612













































































Average stockholders' equity









$





2,226,948













$





2,213,556













$





2,098,868

















Less: Average goodwill













(765,822





)













(765,822





)













(765,822





)













Less: Average intangible assets













(9,518





)













(10,650





)













(14,585





)













Average tangible common equity









$





1,451,608













$





1,437,084













$





1,318,461













































































Return on average equity, annualized (2)













9.31





%













9.14





%













9.31





%













Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (2)













14.51





%













14.31





%













15.13





%





































































































































(1) Tax effected at respective statutory rates.





























































(2) Annualized where applicable.



























































