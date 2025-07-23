CVB Financial Corp. Reports $50.6 Million in Q2 2025 Net Earnings with Consistent Performance Metrics

CVB Financial Corp. reports Q2 2025 earnings of $50.6 million, maintaining consistent performance metrics compared to previous periods.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $50.6 million, equating to $0.36 per share, for the second quarter of 2025, slightly down from $51.1 million in the first quarter. The company maintained a strong return on average assets at 1.34% and an efficiency ratio of 45.6%. Despite a minor decline in net loans, deposits grew by $123 million, contributing to a total asset increase to $15.41 billion. The net interest margin remained stable at 3.31%, reflecting a decrease in funding costs. Noninterest income was $14.7 million, showing fluctuations compared to previous quarters, while noninterest expenses decreased, resulting in sustained profitability, marking 193 consecutive quarters of profitability and ongoing cash dividends. The leadership expressed confidence in the bank's financial strength and commitment to serving small to medium-sized businesses.

Potential Positives

Net earnings of $50.6 million for Q2 2025, indicating consistent profitability year-over-year.

The company maintained an impressive 193 consecutive quarters of profitability, representing over 48 years of sustained financial performance.

The Efficiency Ratio improved to 45.6%, showcasing the company’s commitment to operational efficiency.

Strong capital ratios, including a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.5%, which remains well above regulatory requirements, indicating financial stability and strength.

Potential Negatives

Net earnings of $50.6 million showed a decline compared to $51.1 million in the previous quarter, indicating a potential downward trend in profitability.

Total loans decreased by $5 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025, suggesting a possible reduction in lending activity, which could impact future revenue.

Noninterest income decreased from $16.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $14.7 million, potentially indicating challenges in generating fee-based revenue streams.

FAQ

What were CVB Financial Corp.'s net earnings for Q2 2025?

CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did the efficiency ratio change in Q2 2025?

The efficiency ratio improved to 45.6% compared to 46.7% in the first quarter of 2025.

What was the net interest margin reported for Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.31%.

What is the TCE ratio for CVB Financial Corp. as of June 30, 2025?

The Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio was 10.0% as of June 30, 2025.

How many consecutive quarters of profitability has CVB Financial achieved?

CVB Financial has achieved 193 consecutive quarters, or over 48 years, of profitability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $CVBF stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CVBF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVBF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

$CVBF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVBF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CVBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 01/27/2025

Full Release





Second Quarter 2025











Net Earnings of $50.6 million, or $0.36 per share











Return on Average Assets of 1.34%











Efficiency Ratio of 45.6%











Net Interest Margin of 3.31%









Ontario, CA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.





CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with $51.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the second quarter, compared to $0.36 for the prior quarter and $0.36 for the same period last year.





For the second quarter of 2025, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.06%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.08%, and annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.34%.





David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank’s performance in the second quarter demonstrates our continued financial strength and focus on our vision of serving the comprehensive financial needs of small to medium sized businesses and their owners. Our consistent financial performance is highlighted by our 193 consecutive quarters, or more than 48 years, of profitability, and our 143 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their continuing commitment and loyalty.”







Additional Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025









Pre-provision / pretax income increased from $67.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $68.8 million



Pre-provision / pretax income increased from $67.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $68.8 million



Cost of funds decreased to 1.03% from 1.04% in the first quarter of 2025



Cost of funds decreased to 1.03% from 1.04% in the first quarter of 2025



Deposits and customer repos grew by $123 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025



Deposits and customer repos grew by $123 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025



Loans decreased by $5 million from the end of the first quarter 2025



Loans decreased by $5 million from the end of the first quarter 2025



TCE Ratio of 10.0% & CET1 Ratio of 16.5%









INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

















Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended





















June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)















Net interest income





$





111,608













$





110,444













$





110,849













$





222,052













$





223,310













Recapture of (provision for) credit losses









-

















2,000

















-

















2,000

















-













Noninterest income









14,744

















16,229

















14,424

















30,973

















28,537













Noninterest expense









(57,557





)













(59,144





)













(56,497





)













(116,701





)













(116,268





)









Income taxes









(18,231





)













(18,425





)













(18,741





)













(36,656





)













(36,945





)









Net earnings





$





50,564













$





51,104













$





50,035













$





101,668













$





98,634













Earnings per common share:

































































Basic





$





0.36













$





0.37













$





0.36













$





0.72













$





0.71













Diluted





$





0.36













$





0.36













$





0.36













$





0.72













$





0.71













































































NIM









3.31





%













3.31





%













3.05





%













3.31





%













3.07





%









ROAA









1.34





%













1.37





%













1.24





%













1.35





%













1.22





%









ROAE









9.06





%













9.31





%













9.57





%













9.18





%













9.44





%









ROATCE









14.08





%













14.51





%













15.51





%













14.29





%













15.32





%









Efficiency ratio









45.55





%













46.69





%













45.10





%













46.12





%













46.17





%



















Net Interest Income







Net interest income was $111.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing a $1.2 million, or 1.1%, increase from the first quarter of 2025, and a $0.8 million, or 0.7%, increase from the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 0.84%, from the first quarter, while interest expense remained the same at $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.





The increase in net interest income of $0.8 million, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 was the net result of a $15.6 million decline in interest expense, that exceeded the $14.9 million decline in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was the result of a $1.19 billion decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decline in interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a decrease in borrowings that resulted from the early redemptions of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advances in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest income was the result of a $1.11 billion decrease in average interest-earning assets, that coincided with the Company's deleveraging strategy in the second half of 2024 resulting in the Company’s borrowings declining by $1.34 billion.







Net Interest Margin







Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.31% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.05% for the second quarter of 2024. The yield on our interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2025 remained unchanged, at 4.28%, compared to the prior quarter, while our cost of funds decreased slightly to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, from 1.04% in the prior quarter. Loan yields remained unchanged for the second quarter of 2025 at 5.22%. The slight decrease in our cost of funds was primarily due to a two-basis point decrease in our cost of deposits, from .86% to .84%. The decrease in cost of deposits was partially offset by an increase in the average balance and cost of customer repurchase agreements. For the second quarter of 2025 average customer repurchase agreements were $376.6 million at a cost of 1.66%, compared to $317.3 million and 1.24% for the prior quarter.





Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 26-basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of 35-basis point decrease in cost of funds, to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, from 1.38% in the same quarter of last year. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to a $1.34 billion decline in average borrowings, which had an average cost of 4.79% in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the Company had average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.18 billion, at an average cost of 0.87%, and average borrowings of $508.2 million, at an average cost of 4.61%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 in which borrowings averaged $1.85 billion, at an average cost of 4.79%, and average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.17 billion had an average cost of 0.87%. The decrease in cost of funds, exceeded the modest decrease in interest earning asset yields from 4.37% for the second quarter of 2024 to 4.28% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in earning asset yields was impacted by a decrease in loan yields from 5.26% for the second quarter of 2024 to 5.22% for the second quarter of 2025, and a decrease in investment securities yields to 2.62% in the second quarter of 2025, from 2.71% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in investment yields was primarily the result of a $2.8 million decrease in the positive interest spread on pay-fixed swaps.







Earning Assets and Deposits







Average earning assets increased by $1.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 and declined by $1.12 billion when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The average balance in funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $170.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, while average loans decreased by $112.6 million and average investment securities decreased by $61.3 for the same period. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in average earning assets was due to decreases of $376.7 million in average loans, $359.5 million in average investment securities, and $372.1 million in funds held at the Federal Reserve. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $45.3 million, or 0.65%, from the first quarter of 2025 and the average balance on interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased by $51.2 million from the same period. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the average balance on total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $14.9 million, or 0.12%. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.47% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 59.92% for the first quarter of 2025 and 60.13% for the second quarter of 2024.











SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









Three Months Ended





























June 30, 2025





















March 31, 2025





















June 30, 2024

























(Dollars in thousands)















Yield on average investment securities (TE)





2.62%

















2.63%

















2.71%

















Yield on average loans





5.22%

















5.22%

















5.26%

















Yield on average earning assets (TE)





4.28%

















4.28%

















4.37%

















Cost of deposits





0.84%

















0.86%

















0.88%

















Cost of funds





1.03%

















1.04%

















1.38%

















Net interest margin (TE)





3.31%

















3.31%

















3.05%













































































































Average Earning Asset Mix











Avg

















% of Total





















Avg

















% of Total





















Avg

















% of Total



















Total investment securities





$





4,847,415

















35.75





%













$





4,908,718

















36.21





%













$





5,206,959

















35.49





%













Interest-earning deposits with other institutions









337,929

















2.49





%

















162,389

















1.20





%

















716,916

















4.89





%













Loans









8,354,898

















61.63





%

















8,467,465

















62.46





%

















8,731,587

















59.51





%













Total interest-earning assets









13,558,254

































13,556,584

































14,673,474



































































































































Provision for Credit Losses







There was no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $2.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 and no provision in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $249,000 compared to net recoveries of $130,000 in the prior quarter. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.93% of gross loans at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2025.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income was $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter primarily due to a $2.2 million gain recognized during the first quarter of 2025 on the sale of four OREO properties. Excluding gains, noninterest income grew by approximately $700,000, including a $397,000 increase of income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”). BOLI income also increased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 by $285,000. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, Trust and investment services income grew by $304,000, or 8.9%, while growing by $287,000, or 8.4% over the second quarter of 2024.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $57.6 million, compared to $59.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $56.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense decreased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a $500,000 provision for unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2025 and a $1.5 million decrease in salaries and benefits. The decrease in staff expense was primarily due to higher payroll taxes in the first quarter, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in the second quarter of 2025.





The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense of $1.1 million, includes the impact of a $500,000 expense reduction in the second quarter of 2024 related to a decrease in reserves for unfunded loan commitments and a $603,000 increase in regulatory assessment expenses. The increase in regulatory assessment expenses in the second quarter of 2025 was due to a $700,000 reduction of an FDIC special assessment accrual in the second quarter of 2024. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.52% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.58% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.40% for the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 45.6%, compared to 46.7% for the first quarter of 2025 and 45.1% for the second quarter of 2024.







Income Taxes







Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 26.50%, compared with 26.50% for the first quarter of 2025, and 27.25% for the same period of 2024. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.







BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS









Assets







The Company reported total assets of $15.41 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented an increase of $157.5 million, or 1.03%, from total assets of $15.26 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase in assets included a $202.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $80.7 million decrease in investment securities, and a $5.1 million decrease in total loans.





Total assets increased by $260.5 million, or 1.72%, from total assets of $15.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in assets included a $492.8 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $108.2 million decrease in investment securities, and a $175.8 million decrease in net loans.





Total assets at June 30, 2025 decreased by $737.4 million, or 4.57%, from total assets of $16.15 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a decrease of $362.1 million in investment securities, a decrease of $318.6 million in net loans and a $126.2 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.







Investment Securities







Total investment securities were $4.81 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $80.7 million, or 1.65% from the prior quarter end, a decrease of $108.2 million, or 2.20% from $4.92 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $362.1 million, or 7.00%, from $5.18 billion at June 30, 2024.





At June 30, 2025, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.33 billion, a decrease of $31.9 million, or 1.35% from prior quarter end, a decrease of $52.4 million, or 2.20% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $102.7 million, or 4.22%, from June 30, 2024.





At June 30, 2025, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.49 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $363.7 million. AFS securities decreased by $48.8 million, or 1.92% from the prior quarter end, decreased by $55.8 million, or 2.20% from December 31, 2024, and decreased by $259.5 million, or 9.45%, from $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss decreased by $24.7 million from the end of the prior quarter, while decreasing $84 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing by $124.2 million from June 30, 2024.







Loans







Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.36 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased by $5.1 million, or 0.06%, from March 31, 2025. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans included decreases of $29.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $18.1 million in dairy and livestock loans, partially offset by increases of $26.8 million in commercial real estate loans and $18.9 million in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans.





Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $177.9 million, or 2.08%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease includes decreases of $186.0 million in dairy and livestock loans and $12.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, offset by increases of $19.3 million in SFR mortgage loans and $10.0 million in commercial real estate loans.





Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $323.3 million, or 3.72%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease included decreases of $147.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $116.8 million in dairy & livestock loans and agribusiness loans, $43.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $34.6 million in construction loans, offset by an increase of $20.8 million in SFR mortgage loans.







Asset Quality







During the second quarter of 2025, we experienced credit charge-offs of $429,000 and total recoveries of $180,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $249,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $78.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $78.3 million at March 31, 2025 and $82.8 million at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.93%. This compares to 0.94% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 0.95% at June 30, 2024.





Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.











Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends













June 30,

















March 31,

















June 30,





























2025

















2025

















2024





















Nonperforming loans













(Dollars in thousands)











Commercial real estate









$





24,379













$





24,379













$





21,908

















SBA













1,265

















1,024

















337

















Commercial and industrial













265

















173

















2,712

















Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













60

















60

















-



















Total













$









25,969

















$









25,636

















$









24,957





















% of Total loans

















0.31









%

















0.31









%

















0.29









%













































































OREO



















































Commercial real estate









$





661













$





495













$





-

















SFR mortgage













-

















-

















647



















Total













$









661

















$









495

















$









647





































































Total nonperforming assets













$









26,630

















$









26,131

















$









25,604





















% of Nonperforming assets to total assets

















0.17









%

















0.17









%

















0.16









%

































































Past due 30-89 days (accruing)



















































Commercial real estate









$





-













$





-













$





43

















SBA













3,419

















718

















-

















Commercial and industrial













-

















-

















103



















Total













$









3,419

















$









718

















$









146





















% of Total loans

















0.04









%

















0.01









%

















0.00









%





















Total nonperforming, OREO, and past due













$









30,049

















$









26,849

















$









25,750





































































Classified Loans













$









73,422

















$









94,169

















$









124,728















































































The $499,000 increase in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to the addition of one nonperforming SBA loan in the amount of $620,000. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans decreased $20.7 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a decrease of $19.9 million in classified commercial real estate loans.







Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements







Deposits of $11.98 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $404.2 million totaled $12.39 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented a net increase of $122.9 million compared to $12.27 billion at March 31, 2025. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $179 million compared to December 31, 2024 and increased $329.8 million, or 2.74% when compared to $12.06 billion at June 30, 2024.





Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.25 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $62.9 million, or 0.87%, when compared to $7.18 billion at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $210.0 million, or 2.98%, when compared to $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased by $157.0 million, or 2.21% when compared to $7.09 billion at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.47% of total deposits, compared to 59.92% at March 31, 2025, 58.90% at December 31, 2024 and 60.13% at June 30, 2024.







Borrowings







As of June 30, 2025, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027. Total borrowings decreased by $1.3 billion from June 30, 2024. The $1.8 billion of borrowings at June 30, 2024 consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances and $1.3 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at a cost of 4.76%, all of which were redeemed before the end of 2024.







Capital







The Company’s total equity was $2.24 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented an overall increase of $54.0 million from total equity of $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Increases to equity included $101.7 million in net earnings and a $43.9 million increase in other comprehensive income that were partially offset by $55.6 million in cash dividends. During the first half of 2025, we repurchased, under our stock repurchase plan, 2,063,564 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $18.15, totaling $37.5 million. Our tangible book value per share at June 30, 2025 was $10.64.





Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.



























CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated













Capital Ratios













Minimum Required Plus





Capital Conservation Buffer













June 30,





2025













December 31,





2024













June 30,





2024



















































Tier 1 leverage capital ratio









4.0%









11.8%









11.5%









10.5%









Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio









7.0%









16.5%









16.2%









15.3%









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio









8.5%









16.5%









16.2%









15.3%









Total risk-based capital ratio









10.5%









17.3%









17.1%









16.1%

















































Tangible common equity ratio

















10.0%









9.8%









8.7%



















































CitizensTrust







As of June 30, 2025 CitizensTrust had approximately $5.0 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.54 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.







Corporate Overview







CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.





Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at





www.cbbank.com





and click on the “





Investors





” tab.







Conference Call







Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe2ad85fddf3443dbacab8109594ab423









The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at





www.cbbank.com





and click on the “





Investors





” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.







Safe Harbor









Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of business, economic, or political developments, the impact of monetary, fiscal and trade policies, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.









General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, immigration, trade, tariff, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target and key personnel into our operations; the timely development of competitive products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill on our balance sheet; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and fraud and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat fraud and cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state in employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.









Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).









The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures







— Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.









Contact:



David A. Brager











President and Chief









Executive Officer









(909) 980-4030













CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)

















































































































June 30,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















June 30,





2024

















Assets















































Cash and due from banks









$





195,063













$





153,875













$





174,454













Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve













543,573

















50,823

















669,740













Total cash and cash equivalents













738,636

















204,698

















844,194













Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions













11,004

















480

















7,345













Investment securities available-for-sale













2,486,306

















2,542,115

















2,745,796













Investment securities held-to-maturity













2,327,230

















2,379,668

















2,429,886













Total investment securities













4,813,536

















4,921,783

















5,175,682













Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)













18,012

















18,012

















18,012













Loans and lease finance receivables













8,358,501

















8,536,432

















8,681,846













Allowance for credit losses













(78,003





)













(80,122





)













(82,786





)









Net loans and lease finance receivables













8,280,498

















8,456,310

















8,599,060













Premises and equipment, net













26,606

















27,543

















43,232













Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)













320,596

















316,248

















314,329













Intangibles













7,657

















9,967

















12,416













Goodwill













765,822

















765,822

















765,822













Other assets













431,763

















432,792

















371,403















Total assets











$





15,414,130













$





15,153,655













$





16,151,495















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















































Liabilities:













































Deposits:













































Noninterest-bearing









$





7,247,128













$





7,037,096













$





7,090,095













Investment checking













483,793

















551,305

















515,930













Savings and money market













3,669,912

















3,786,387

















3,409,320













Time deposits













583,990

















573,593

















774,980















Total deposits















11,984,823

















11,948,381

















11,790,325













Customer repurchase agreements













404,154

















261,887

















268,826













Other borrowings













500,000

















500,000

















1,800,000













Other liabilities













284,831

















257,071

















179,917















Total liabilities















13,173,808

















12,967,339

















14,039,068















Stockholders' Equity















































Stockholders' equity













2,508,454

















2,498,380

















2,446,755













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax













(268,132





)













(312,064





)













(334,328





)











Total stockholders' equity















2,240,322

















2,186,316

















2,112,427















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





15,414,130













$





15,153,655













$





16,151,495



















































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)





























































































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended

























June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















Assets







































































Cash and due from banks









$





154,785













$





154,328













$





162,724













$





154,557













$





162,387













Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve













331,956

















161,432

















704,023

















247,165

















568,722













Total cash and cash equivalents













486,741

















315,760

















866,747

















401,722

















731,109













Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions













5,973

















957

















12,893

















3,479

















11,786













Investment securities available-for-sale













2,505,601

















2,539,211

















2,764,096

















2,522,313

















2,832,097













Investment securities held-to-maturity













2,341,814

















2,369,507

















2,442,863

















2,355,584

















2,450,237













Total investment securities













4,847,415

















4,908,718

















5,206,959

















4,877,897

















5,282,334













Investment in stock of FHLB













18,012

















18,012

















18,012

















18,012

















18,012













Loans and lease finance receivables













8,354,898

















8,467,465

















8,731,587

















8,410,871

















8,778,083













Allowance for credit losses













(78,259





)













(80,113





)













(82,815





)













(79,181





)













(84,283





)









Net loans and lease finance receivables













8,276,639

















8,387,352

















8,648,772

















8,331,690

















8,693,800













Premises and equipment, net













26,982

















27,408

















43,624

















27,194

















44,002













Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)













319,582

















316,643

















312,645

















318,121

















311,127













Intangibles













8,232

















9,518

















13,258

















8,872

















13,922













Goodwill













765,822

















765,822

















765,822

















765,822

















765,822













Other assets













427,776

















419,116

















390,834

















423,469

















370,575















Total assets











$





15,183,174













$





15,169,306













$





16,279,566













$





15,176,278













$





16,242,489















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







































































Liabilities:





































































Deposits:





































































Noninterest-bearing









$





7,051,702













$





7,006,357













$





7,153,315













$





7,029,156













$





7,168,016













Interest-bearing













4,755,828

















4,866,318

















4,728,864

















4,810,767

















4,591,500















Total deposits















11,807,530

















11,872,675

















11,882,179

















11,839,923

















11,759,516













Customer repurchase agreements













376,629

















317,322

















287,128

















347,140

















298,200













Other borrowings













508,159

















513,078

















1,850,330

















510,605

















1,921,154













Other liabilities













252,908

















239,283

















157,463

















246,132

















162,953















Total liabilities















12,945,226

















12,942,358

















14,177,100

















12,943,800

















14,141,823















Stockholders' Equity







































































Stockholders' equity













2,518,282

















2,523,923

















2,456,945

















2,521,086

















2,444,510













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax













(280,334





)













(296,975





)













(354,479





)













(288,608





)













(343,844





)











Total stockholders' equity















2,237,948

















2,226,948

















2,102,466

















2,232,478

















2,100,666















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





15,183,174













$





15,169,306













$





16,279,566













$





15,176,278













$





16,242,489



















































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





























































































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended

























June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024















Interest income:







































































Loans and leases, including fees











$





108,845













$





109,071













$





114,200













$





217,916













$





230,549













Investment securities:





































































Investment securities available-for-sale













18,299

















18,734

















21,225

















37,033

















42,671













Investment securities held-to-maturity













12,886

















13,021

















13,445

















25,907

















26,847















Total investment income















31,185

















31,755

















34,670

















62,940

















69,518













Dividends from FHLB stock













411

















379

















377

















790

















796













Interest-earning deposits with other institutions













3,768

















1,797

















9,825

















5,565

















15,898















Total interest income















144,209

















143,002

















159,072

















287,211

















316,761













Interest expense:





































































Deposits













24,829

















25,322

















25,979

















50,151

















47,345













Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements













7,401

















6,800

















22,244

















14,201

















46,106













Other













371

















436

















-

















807

















-















Total interest expense















32,601

















32,558

















48,223

















65,159

















93,451













Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses













111,608

















110,444

















110,849

















222,052

















223,310













(Recapture of) provision for credit losses













-

















(2,000





)













-

















(2,000





)













-















Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses















111,608

















112,444

















110,849

















224,052

















223,310













Noninterest income:





































































Service charges on deposit accounts













4,959

















4,908

















5,117

















9,867

















10,153













Trust and investment services













3,716

















3,411

















3,428

















7,127

















6,652













Gain on OREO, net













6

















2,183

















-

















2,189

















-













Other













6,063

















5,727

















5,879

















11,790

















11,732















Total noninterest income















14,744

















16,229

















14,424

















30,973

















28,537













Noninterest expense:





































































Salaries and employee benefits













34,999

















36,477

















35,426

















71,476

















71,827













Occupancy and equipment













6,106

















5,998

















5,772

















12,104

















11,337













Professional services













2,191

















2,081

















2,726

















4,272

















4,981













Computer software expense













4,410

















4,221

















3,949

















8,631

















7,474













Marketing and promotion













1,817

















1,988

















1,956

















3,805

















3,586













Amortization of intangible assets













1,155

















1,155

















1,437

















2,310

















2,875













Provision for (recapture of) unfunded loan commitments













-

















500

















(500





)













500

















(500





)









Other













6,879

















6,724

















5,731

















13,603

















14,688















Total noninterest expense















57,557

















59,144

















56,497

















116,701

















116,268













Earnings before income taxes













68,795

















69,529

















68,776

















138,324

















135,579













Income taxes













18,231

















18,425

















18,741

















36,656

















36,945















Net earnings











$





50,564













$





51,104













$





50,035













$





101,668













$





98,634

















































































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.36













$





0.37













$





0.36













$





0.72













$





0.71













Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.36













$





0.36













$





0.36













$





0.72













$





0.71













Cash dividends declared per common share









$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.40



















































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





















































































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended





















June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024















Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)





$





144,729













$





143,525













$





159,607













$





288,253













$





317,835













Interest expense









32,601

















32,558

















48,223

















65,159

















93,451













Net interest income - (TE)





$





112,128













$





110,967













$





111,384













$





223,094













$





224,384













































































Return on average assets, annualized









1.34





%













1.37





%













1.24





%













1.35





%













1.22





%









Return on average equity, annualized









9.06





%













9.31





%













9.57





%













9.18





%













9.44





%









Efficiency ratio [1]









45.55





%













46.69





%













45.10





%













46.12





%













46.17





%









Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized









1.52





%













1.58





%













1.40





%













1.55





%













1.44





%









Yield on average loans









5.22





%













5.22





%













5.26





%













5.22





%













5.28





%









Yield on average earning assets (TE)









4.28





%













4.28





%













4.37





%













4.28





%













4.36





%









Cost of deposits









0.84





%













0.86





%













0.88





%













0.85





%













0.81





%









Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements









0.87





%













0.87





%













0.87





%













0.87





%













0.80





%









Cost of funds









1.03





%













1.04





%













1.38





%













1.03





%













1.34





%









Net interest margin (TE)









3.31





%













3.31





%













3.05





%













3.31





%













3.07





%









[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.







































































































Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]



































































CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated









10.02





%













10.04





%













8.68





%

































Citizens Business Bank









9.86





%













9.92





%













8.57





%

































[2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])





































































































Weighted average shares outstanding

































































Basic









139,297,604

















138,973,996

















138,583,510

















139,824,075

















138,419,379













Diluted









139,471,147

















139,294,401

















138,669,058

















140,098,174

















138,561,481













Dividends declared





$





27,703













$





27,853













$





28,018













$





55,556













$





55,904













Dividend payout ratio [3]









54.79





%













54.50





%













56.00





%













54.64





%













56.68





%









[3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.





































































































Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)









137,825,465

















139,089,612

















139,677,162





































Book value per share





$





16.25













$





16.02













$





15.12





































Tangible book value per share





$





10.64













$





10.45













$





9.55































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





























































































Three Months Ended





































June 30,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















June 30,





2024







































Nonperforming assets:





































































Nonaccrual loans









$





25,969













$





27,795













$





24,957









































Other real estate owned (OREO), net













661

















19,303

















647









































Total nonperforming assets









$





26,630













$





47,098













$





25,604









































Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty









$





9,529













$





6,467













$





26,363













































































































Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO













0.32





%













0.55





%













0.29





%





































Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets













0.17





%













0.31





%













0.16





%





































Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets













292.91





%













170.12





%













323.33





%



















































































































Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended

























June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024















Allowance for credit losses:





































































Beginning balance









$





78,252













$





80,122













$





82,817

















$





80,122













$





86,842













Total charge-offs













(429





)













(40





)













(51





)

















(469





)













(4,318





)









Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off













180

















170

















20





















350

















262













Net recoveries (charge-offs)













(249





)













130

















(31





)

















(119





)













(4,056





)









(Recapture of) provision for credit losses













-

















(2,000





)













-





















(2,000





)













-













Allowance for credit losses at end of period









$





78,003













$





78,252













$





82,786

















$





78,003













$





82,786

















































































Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans













-0.003





%













0.002





%









-0.000





%

















-0.001





%













-0.046





%















































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in millions)









































































































Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type

































































































June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024













June 30, 2024





















Allowance





For Credit





Losses

















Allowance





as a % of





Total Loans





by Respective





Loan Type













Allowance





For Credit





Losses

















Allowance





as a % of





Total Loans





by Respective





Loan Type













Allowance





For Credit





Losses

















Allowance





as a % of





Total Loans





by Respective





Loan Type







































































































Commercial real estate









$





64.5

















0.99%













$





66.2

















1.02%













$





69.4

















1.04%













Construction













0.2

















1.36%

















0.3

















1.94%

















0.8

















1.51%













SBA













3.1

















1.13%

















2.6

















0.96%

















2.5

















0.93%













Commercial and industrial













6.4

















0.70%

















6.1

















0.66%

















5.1

















0.53%













Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













2.6

















1.09%

















3.6

















0.86%

















3.8

















1.08%













Municipal lease finance receivables













0.2

















0.35%

















0.2

















0.31%

















0.2

















0.26%













SFR mortgage













0.5

















0.17%

















0.5

















0.16%

















0.5

















0.19%













Consumer and other loans













0.5

















1.03%

















0.6

















1.04%

















0.5

















1.07%









































































































Total









$





78.0

















0.93%













$





80.1

















0.94%













$





82.8

















0.95%



































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES





































SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





































(Unaudited)





































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









































































































































Quarterly Common Stock Price













































2025

















2024

















2023

















Quarter End













High

















Low





















High





















Low





















High





















Low



















March 31,









$





21.71













$





18.22

















$





20.45

















$





15.95

















$





25.98

















$





16.34

















June 30,









$





20.15













$





16.01

















$





17.91

















$





15.71

















$





16.89

















$





10.66

















September 30,









$





-













$





-

















$





20.29

















$





16.08

















$





19.66

















$





12.89

















December 31,









$





-













$





-

















$





24.58

















$





17.20

















$





21.77

















$





14.62























































































































Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings

























































Q2





















Q1





















Q4





















Q3





















Q2









































2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















Interest income







































































































Loans and leases, including fees





















$





108,845

















$





109,071

















$





110,277

















$





114,929

















$





114,200

















Investment securities and other

























35,364





















33,931





















37,322





















50,823





















44,872

















Total interest income

























144,209





















143,002





















147,599





















165,752





















159,072



















Interest expense







































































































Deposits

























24,829





















25,322





















28,317





















29,821





















25,979

















Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements

















7,401





















6,800





















8,291





















22,312





















22,244

















Other

























371





















436





















573





















-





















-

















Total interest expense

























32,601





















32,558





















37,181





















52,133





















48,223





















































































































Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses

















111,608





















110,444





















110,418





















113,619





















110,849

















(Recapture of) provision for credit losses

















-





















(2,000





)

















(3,000





)

















-





















-

















Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses

















111,608





















112,444





















113,418





















113,619





















110,849





















































































































Noninterest income

























14,744





















16,229





















13,103





















12,834





















14,424

















Noninterest expense

























57,557





















59,144





















58,480





















58,835





















56,497

















Earnings before income taxes

























68,795





















69,529





















68,041





















67,618





















68,776

















Income taxes

























18,231





















18,425





















17,183





















16,394





















18,741



















Net earnings























$





50,564

















$





51,104

















$





50,858

















$





51,224

















$





50,035





















































































































Effective tax rate

























26.50





%

















26.50





%

















25.25





%

















24.25





%

















27.25





%

















































































































Basic earnings per common share





















$





0.36

















$





0.37

















$





0.36

















$





0.37

















$





0.36

















Diluted earnings per common share





















$





0.36

















$





0.36

















$





0.36

















$





0.37

















$





0.36





















































































































Cash dividends declared per common share





















$





0.20

















$





0.20

















$





0.20

















$





0.20

















$





0.20





















































































































Cash dividends declared





















$





27,703

















$





27,853

















$





27,978

















$





27,977

















$





28,018























































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands)





















































































Loan Portfolio by Type

























June 30,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

























2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024



















































































Commercial real estate









$





6,517,415

















$





6,490,604

















$





6,507,452

















$





6,618,637

















$





6,664,925

















Construction













17,658





















15,706





















16,082





















14,755





















52,227

















SBA













271,735





















271,844





















273,013





















272,001





















267,938

















SBA - PPP













85





















179





















774





















1,255





















1,757

















Commercial and industrial













912,427





















942,301





















925,178





















936,489





















956,184

















Dairy & livestock and agribusiness













233,772





















252,532





















419,904





















342,445





















350,562

















Municipal lease finance receivables













63,652





















65,203





















66,114





















67,585





















70,889

















SFR mortgage













288,435





















269,493





















269,172





















267,181





















267,593

















Consumer and other loans













53,322





















55,770





















58,743





















52,217





















49,771

















Gross loans, at amortized cost













8,358,501





















8,363,632





















8,536,432





















8,572,565





















8,681,846

















Allowance for credit losses













(78,003





)

















(78,252





)

















(80,122





)

















(82,942





)

















(82,786





)













Net loans









$





8,280,498

















$





8,285,380

















$





8,456,310

















$





8,489,623

















$





8,599,060



























































































































































Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements

























June 30,

















March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

























2025

















2025

















2024

















2024

















2024



















































































Noninterest-bearing









$





7,247,128

















$





7,184,267

















$





7,037,096

















$





7,136,824

















$





7,090,095

















Investment checking













483,793





















533,220





















551,305





















504,028





















515,930

















Savings and money market













3,669,912





















3,710,612





















3,786,387





















3,745,707





















3,409,320

















Time deposits













583,990





















561,822





















573,593





















685,930





















774,980

















Total deposits













11,984,823





















11,989,921





















11,948,381





















12,072,489





















11,790,325





















































































Customer repurchase agreements













404,154





















276,163





















261,887





















394,515





















268,826

















Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements









$





12,388,977

















$





12,266,084

















$





12,210,268

















$





12,467,004

















$





12,059,151

































































































































