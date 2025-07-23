CVB Financial Corp. Reports $50.6 Million in Q2 2025 Net Earnings with Consistent Performance Metrics

CVB Financial Corp. reports Q2 2025 earnings of $50.6 million, maintaining consistent performance metrics compared to previous periods.
Quiver AI Summary
CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $50.6 million, equating to $0.36 per share, for the second quarter of 2025, slightly down from $51.1 million in the first quarter. The company maintained a strong return on average assets at 1.34% and an efficiency ratio of 45.6%. Despite a minor decline in net loans, deposits grew by $123 million, contributing to a total asset increase to $15.41 billion. The net interest margin remained stable at 3.31%, reflecting a decrease in funding costs. Noninterest income was $14.7 million, showing fluctuations compared to previous quarters, while noninterest expenses decreased, resulting in sustained profitability, marking 193 consecutive quarters of profitability and ongoing cash dividends. The leadership expressed confidence in the bank's financial strength and commitment to serving small to medium-sized businesses.
Potential Positives
- Net earnings of $50.6 million for Q2 2025, indicating consistent profitability year-over-year.
- The company maintained an impressive 193 consecutive quarters of profitability, representing over 48 years of sustained financial performance.
- The Efficiency Ratio improved to 45.6%, showcasing the company’s commitment to operational efficiency.
- Strong capital ratios, including a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.5%, which remains well above regulatory requirements, indicating financial stability and strength.
Potential Negatives
- Net earnings of $50.6 million showed a decline compared to $51.1 million in the previous quarter, indicating a potential downward trend in profitability.
- Total loans decreased by $5 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025, suggesting a possible reduction in lending activity, which could impact future revenue.
- Noninterest income decreased from $16.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $14.7 million, potentially indicating challenges in generating fee-based revenue streams.
FAQ
What were CVB Financial Corp.'s net earnings for Q2 2025?
CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How did the efficiency ratio change in Q2 2025?
The efficiency ratio improved to 45.6% compared to 46.7% in the first quarter of 2025.
What was the net interest margin reported for Q2 2025?
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.31%.
What is the TCE ratio for CVB Financial Corp. as of June 30, 2025?
The Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio was 10.0% as of June 30, 2025.
How many consecutive quarters of profitability has CVB Financial achieved?
CVB Financial has achieved 193 consecutive quarters, or over 48 years, of profitability.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $CVBF Data Alerts
Sign Up
$CVBF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $CVBF stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,432,663 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,446,958
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,208,295 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,305,125
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 650,593 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,009,946
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 450,108 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,308,993
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 400,670 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,396,368
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 330,585 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,102,599
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 318,882 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,886,561
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CVBF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVBF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CVBF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVBF forecast page.
$CVBF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVBF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CVBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $24.0 on 04/28/2025
- Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 01/27/2025
Full Release
Second Quarter 2025
Net Earnings of $50.6 million, or $0.36 per share
Return on Average Assets of 1.34%
Efficiency Ratio of 45.6%
Net Interest Margin of 3.31%
Ontario, CA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with $51.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the second quarter, compared to $0.36 for the prior quarter and $0.36 for the same period last year.
For the second quarter of 2025, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.06%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.08%, and annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.34%.
David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank’s performance in the second quarter demonstrates our continued financial strength and focus on our vision of serving the comprehensive financial needs of small to medium sized businesses and their owners. Our consistent financial performance is highlighted by our 193 consecutive quarters, or more than 48 years, of profitability, and our 143 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their continuing commitment and loyalty.”
Additional Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025
Pre-provision / pretax income increased from $67.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $68.8 million
Cost of funds decreased to 1.03% from 1.04% in the first quarter of 2025
Deposits and customer repos grew by $123 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025
Loans decreased by $5 million from the end of the first quarter 2025
TCE Ratio of 10.0% & CET1 Ratio of 16.5%
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income
$
111,608
$
110,444
$
110,849
$
222,052
$
223,310
Recapture of (provision for) credit losses
-
2,000
-
2,000
-
Noninterest income
14,744
16,229
14,424
30,973
28,537
Noninterest expense
(57,557
)
(59,144
)
(56,497
)
(116,701
)
(116,268
)
Income taxes
(18,231
)
(18,425
)
(18,741
)
(36,656
)
(36,945
)
Net earnings
$
50,564
$
51,104
$
50,035
$
101,668
$
98,634
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
0.72
$
0.71
Diluted
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.72
$
0.71
NIM
3.31
%
3.31
%
3.05
%
3.31
%
3.07
%
ROAA
1.34
%
1.37
%
1.24
%
1.35
%
1.22
%
ROAE
9.06
%
9.31
%
9.57
%
9.18
%
9.44
%
ROATCE
14.08
%
14.51
%
15.51
%
14.29
%
15.32
%
Efficiency ratio
45.55
%
46.69
%
45.10
%
46.12
%
46.17
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $111.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing a $1.2 million, or 1.1%, increase from the first quarter of 2025, and a $0.8 million, or 0.7%, increase from the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 0.84%, from the first quarter, while interest expense remained the same at $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.
The increase in net interest income of $0.8 million, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 was the net result of a $15.6 million decline in interest expense, that exceeded the $14.9 million decline in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was the result of a $1.19 billion decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decline in interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a decrease in borrowings that resulted from the early redemptions of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advances in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest income was the result of a $1.11 billion decrease in average interest-earning assets, that coincided with the Company's deleveraging strategy in the second half of 2024 resulting in the Company’s borrowings declining by $1.34 billion.
Net Interest Margin
Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.31% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.05% for the second quarter of 2024. The yield on our interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2025 remained unchanged, at 4.28%, compared to the prior quarter, while our cost of funds decreased slightly to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, from 1.04% in the prior quarter. Loan yields remained unchanged for the second quarter of 2025 at 5.22%. The slight decrease in our cost of funds was primarily due to a two-basis point decrease in our cost of deposits, from .86% to .84%. The decrease in cost of deposits was partially offset by an increase in the average balance and cost of customer repurchase agreements. For the second quarter of 2025 average customer repurchase agreements were $376.6 million at a cost of 1.66%, compared to $317.3 million and 1.24% for the prior quarter.
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 26-basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of 35-basis point decrease in cost of funds, to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, from 1.38% in the same quarter of last year. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to a $1.34 billion decline in average borrowings, which had an average cost of 4.79% in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the Company had average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.18 billion, at an average cost of 0.87%, and average borrowings of $508.2 million, at an average cost of 4.61%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 in which borrowings averaged $1.85 billion, at an average cost of 4.79%, and average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.17 billion had an average cost of 0.87%. The decrease in cost of funds, exceeded the modest decrease in interest earning asset yields from 4.37% for the second quarter of 2024 to 4.28% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in earning asset yields was impacted by a decrease in loan yields from 5.26% for the second quarter of 2024 to 5.22% for the second quarter of 2025, and a decrease in investment securities yields to 2.62% in the second quarter of 2025, from 2.71% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in investment yields was primarily the result of a $2.8 million decrease in the positive interest spread on pay-fixed swaps.
Earning Assets and Deposits
Average earning assets increased by $1.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 and declined by $1.12 billion when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The average balance in funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $170.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, while average loans decreased by $112.6 million and average investment securities decreased by $61.3 for the same period. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in average earning assets was due to decreases of $376.7 million in average loans, $359.5 million in average investment securities, and $372.1 million in funds held at the Federal Reserve. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $45.3 million, or 0.65%, from the first quarter of 2025 and the average balance on interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased by $51.2 million from the same period. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the average balance on total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $14.9 million, or 0.12%. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.47% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 59.92% for the first quarter of 2025 and 60.13% for the second quarter of 2024.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Yield on average investment securities (TE)
2.62%
2.63%
2.71%
Yield on average loans
5.22%
5.22%
5.26%
Yield on average earning assets (TE)
4.28%
4.28%
4.37%
Cost of deposits
0.84%
0.86%
0.88%
Cost of funds
1.03%
1.04%
1.38%
Net interest margin (TE)
3.31%
3.31%
3.05%
Average Earning Asset Mix
Avg
% of Total
Avg
% of Total
Avg
% of Total
Total investment securities
$
4,847,415
35.75
%
$
4,908,718
36.21
%
$
5,206,959
35.49
%
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions
337,929
2.49
%
162,389
1.20
%
716,916
4.89
%
Loans
8,354,898
61.63
%
8,467,465
62.46
%
8,731,587
59.51
%
Total interest-earning assets
13,558,254
13,556,584
14,673,474
Provision for Credit Losses
There was no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $2.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 and no provision in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $249,000 compared to net recoveries of $130,000 in the prior quarter. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.93% of gross loans at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2025.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter primarily due to a $2.2 million gain recognized during the first quarter of 2025 on the sale of four OREO properties. Excluding gains, noninterest income grew by approximately $700,000, including a $397,000 increase of income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”). BOLI income also increased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 by $285,000. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, Trust and investment services income grew by $304,000, or 8.9%, while growing by $287,000, or 8.4% over the second quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $57.6 million, compared to $59.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $56.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense decreased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a $500,000 provision for unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2025 and a $1.5 million decrease in salaries and benefits. The decrease in staff expense was primarily due to higher payroll taxes in the first quarter, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in the second quarter of 2025.
The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense of $1.1 million, includes the impact of a $500,000 expense reduction in the second quarter of 2024 related to a decrease in reserves for unfunded loan commitments and a $603,000 increase in regulatory assessment expenses. The increase in regulatory assessment expenses in the second quarter of 2025 was due to a $700,000 reduction of an FDIC special assessment accrual in the second quarter of 2024. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.52% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.58% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.40% for the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 45.6%, compared to 46.7% for the first quarter of 2025 and 45.1% for the second quarter of 2024.
Income Taxes
Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 26.50%, compared with 26.50% for the first quarter of 2025, and 27.25% for the same period of 2024. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Assets
The Company reported total assets of $15.41 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented an increase of $157.5 million, or 1.03%, from total assets of $15.26 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase in assets included a $202.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $80.7 million decrease in investment securities, and a $5.1 million decrease in total loans.
Total assets increased by $260.5 million, or 1.72%, from total assets of $15.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in assets included a $492.8 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $108.2 million decrease in investment securities, and a $175.8 million decrease in net loans.
Total assets at June 30, 2025 decreased by $737.4 million, or 4.57%, from total assets of $16.15 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a decrease of $362.1 million in investment securities, a decrease of $318.6 million in net loans and a $126.2 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $4.81 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $80.7 million, or 1.65% from the prior quarter end, a decrease of $108.2 million, or 2.20% from $4.92 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $362.1 million, or 7.00%, from $5.18 billion at June 30, 2024.
At June 30, 2025, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.33 billion, a decrease of $31.9 million, or 1.35% from prior quarter end, a decrease of $52.4 million, or 2.20% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $102.7 million, or 4.22%, from June 30, 2024.
At June 30, 2025, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.49 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $363.7 million. AFS securities decreased by $48.8 million, or 1.92% from the prior quarter end, decreased by $55.8 million, or 2.20% from December 31, 2024, and decreased by $259.5 million, or 9.45%, from $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss decreased by $24.7 million from the end of the prior quarter, while decreasing $84 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing by $124.2 million from June 30, 2024.
Loans
Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.36 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased by $5.1 million, or 0.06%, from March 31, 2025. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans included decreases of $29.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $18.1 million in dairy and livestock loans, partially offset by increases of $26.8 million in commercial real estate loans and $18.9 million in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans.
Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $177.9 million, or 2.08%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease includes decreases of $186.0 million in dairy and livestock loans and $12.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, offset by increases of $19.3 million in SFR mortgage loans and $10.0 million in commercial real estate loans.
Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $323.3 million, or 3.72%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease included decreases of $147.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $116.8 million in dairy & livestock loans and agribusiness loans, $43.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $34.6 million in construction loans, offset by an increase of $20.8 million in SFR mortgage loans.
Asset Quality
During the second quarter of 2025, we experienced credit charge-offs of $429,000 and total recoveries of $180,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $249,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $78.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $78.3 million at March 31, 2025 and $82.8 million at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.93%. This compares to 0.94% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 0.95% at June 30, 2024.
Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
Nonperforming loans
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate
$
24,379
$
24,379
$
21,908
SBA
1,265
1,024
337
Commercial and industrial
265
173
2,712
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness
60
60
-
Total
$
25,969
$
25,636
$
24,957
% of Total loans
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.29
%
OREO
Commercial real estate
$
661
$
495
$
-
SFR mortgage
-
-
647
Total
$
661
$
495
$
647
Total nonperforming assets
$
26,630
$
26,131
$
25,604
% of Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
Past due 30-89 days (accruing)
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
-
$
43
SBA
3,419
718
-
Commercial and industrial
-
-
103
Total
$
3,419
$
718
$
146
% of Total loans
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Total nonperforming, OREO, and past due
$
30,049
$
26,849
$
25,750
Classified Loans
$
73,422
$
94,169
$
124,728
The $499,000 increase in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to the addition of one nonperforming SBA loan in the amount of $620,000. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans decreased $20.7 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a decrease of $19.9 million in classified commercial real estate loans.
Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements
Deposits of $11.98 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $404.2 million totaled $12.39 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented a net increase of $122.9 million compared to $12.27 billion at March 31, 2025. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $179 million compared to December 31, 2024 and increased $329.8 million, or 2.74% when compared to $12.06 billion at June 30, 2024.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.25 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $62.9 million, or 0.87%, when compared to $7.18 billion at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $210.0 million, or 2.98%, when compared to $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased by $157.0 million, or 2.21% when compared to $7.09 billion at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.47% of total deposits, compared to 59.92% at March 31, 2025, 58.90% at December 31, 2024 and 60.13% at June 30, 2024.
Borrowings
As of June 30, 2025, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027. Total borrowings decreased by $1.3 billion from June 30, 2024. The $1.8 billion of borrowings at June 30, 2024 consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances and $1.3 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at a cost of 4.76%, all of which were redeemed before the end of 2024.
Capital
The Company’s total equity was $2.24 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented an overall increase of $54.0 million from total equity of $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Increases to equity included $101.7 million in net earnings and a $43.9 million increase in other comprehensive income that were partially offset by $55.6 million in cash dividends. During the first half of 2025, we repurchased, under our stock repurchase plan, 2,063,564 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $18.15, totaling $37.5 million. Our tangible book value per share at June 30, 2025 was $10.64.
Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.
CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios
Minimum Required Plus
Capital Conservation Buffer
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
4.0%
11.8%
11.5%
10.5%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
7.0%
16.5%
16.2%
15.3%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
8.5%
16.5%
16.2%
15.3%
Total risk-based capital ratio
10.5%
17.3%
17.1%
16.1%
Tangible common equity ratio
10.0%
9.8%
8.7%
CitizensTrust
As of June 30, 2025 CitizensTrust had approximately $5.0 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.54 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.
Corporate Overview
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.
Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at
www.cbbank.com
and click on the “
Investors
” tab.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe2ad85fddf3443dbacab8109594ab423
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at
www.cbbank.com
and click on the “
Investors
” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.
Safe Harbor
Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of business, economic, or political developments, the impact of monetary, fiscal and trade policies, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.
General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, immigration, trade, tariff, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target and key personnel into our operations; the timely development of competitive products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill on our balance sheet; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and fraud and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat fraud and cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state in employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.
Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
— Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Contact:
David A. Brager
President and Chief
Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
195,063
$
153,875
$
174,454
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve
543,573
50,823
669,740
Total cash and cash equivalents
738,636
204,698
844,194
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions
11,004
480
7,345
Investment securities available-for-sale
2,486,306
2,542,115
2,745,796
Investment securities held-to-maturity
2,327,230
2,379,668
2,429,886
Total investment securities
4,813,536
4,921,783
5,175,682
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
18,012
18,012
18,012
Loans and lease finance receivables
8,358,501
8,536,432
8,681,846
Allowance for credit losses
(78,003
)
(80,122
)
(82,786
)
Net loans and lease finance receivables
8,280,498
8,456,310
8,599,060
Premises and equipment, net
26,606
27,543
43,232
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
320,596
316,248
314,329
Intangibles
7,657
9,967
12,416
Goodwill
765,822
765,822
765,822
Other assets
431,763
432,792
371,403
Total assets
$
15,414,130
$
15,153,655
$
16,151,495
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
7,247,128
$
7,037,096
$
7,090,095
Investment checking
483,793
551,305
515,930
Savings and money market
3,669,912
3,786,387
3,409,320
Time deposits
583,990
573,593
774,980
Total deposits
11,984,823
11,948,381
11,790,325
Customer repurchase agreements
404,154
261,887
268,826
Other borrowings
500,000
500,000
1,800,000
Other liabilities
284,831
257,071
179,917
Total liabilities
13,173,808
12,967,339
14,039,068
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
2,508,454
2,498,380
2,446,755
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(268,132
)
(312,064
)
(334,328
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,240,322
2,186,316
2,112,427
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,414,130
$
15,153,655
$
16,151,495
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
154,785
$
154,328
$
162,724
$
154,557
$
162,387
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve
331,956
161,432
704,023
247,165
568,722
Total cash and cash equivalents
486,741
315,760
866,747
401,722
731,109
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions
5,973
957
12,893
3,479
11,786
Investment securities available-for-sale
2,505,601
2,539,211
2,764,096
2,522,313
2,832,097
Investment securities held-to-maturity
2,341,814
2,369,507
2,442,863
2,355,584
2,450,237
Total investment securities
4,847,415
4,908,718
5,206,959
4,877,897
5,282,334
Investment in stock of FHLB
18,012
18,012
18,012
18,012
18,012
Loans and lease finance receivables
8,354,898
8,467,465
8,731,587
8,410,871
8,778,083
Allowance for credit losses
(78,259
)
(80,113
)
(82,815
)
(79,181
)
(84,283
)
Net loans and lease finance receivables
8,276,639
8,387,352
8,648,772
8,331,690
8,693,800
Premises and equipment, net
26,982
27,408
43,624
27,194
44,002
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
319,582
316,643
312,645
318,121
311,127
Intangibles
8,232
9,518
13,258
8,872
13,922
Goodwill
765,822
765,822
765,822
765,822
765,822
Other assets
427,776
419,116
390,834
423,469
370,575
Total assets
$
15,183,174
$
15,169,306
$
16,279,566
$
15,176,278
$
16,242,489
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
7,051,702
$
7,006,357
$
7,153,315
$
7,029,156
$
7,168,016
Interest-bearing
4,755,828
4,866,318
4,728,864
4,810,767
4,591,500
Total deposits
11,807,530
11,872,675
11,882,179
11,839,923
11,759,516
Customer repurchase agreements
376,629
317,322
287,128
347,140
298,200
Other borrowings
508,159
513,078
1,850,330
510,605
1,921,154
Other liabilities
252,908
239,283
157,463
246,132
162,953
Total liabilities
12,945,226
12,942,358
14,177,100
12,943,800
14,141,823
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
2,518,282
2,523,923
2,456,945
2,521,086
2,444,510
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(280,334
)
(296,975
)
(354,479
)
(288,608
)
(343,844
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,237,948
2,226,948
2,102,466
2,232,478
2,100,666
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,183,174
$
15,169,306
$
16,279,566
$
15,176,278
$
16,242,489
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Interest income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$
108,845
$
109,071
$
114,200
$
217,916
$
230,549
Investment securities:
Investment securities available-for-sale
18,299
18,734
21,225
37,033
42,671
Investment securities held-to-maturity
12,886
13,021
13,445
25,907
26,847
Total investment income
31,185
31,755
34,670
62,940
69,518
Dividends from FHLB stock
411
379
377
790
796
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions
3,768
1,797
9,825
5,565
15,898
Total interest income
144,209
143,002
159,072
287,211
316,761
Interest expense:
Deposits
24,829
25,322
25,979
50,151
47,345
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements
7,401
6,800
22,244
14,201
46,106
Other
371
436
-
807
-
Total interest expense
32,601
32,558
48,223
65,159
93,451
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses
111,608
110,444
110,849
222,052
223,310
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses
-
(2,000
)
-
(2,000
)
-
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses
111,608
112,444
110,849
224,052
223,310
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,959
4,908
5,117
9,867
10,153
Trust and investment services
3,716
3,411
3,428
7,127
6,652
Gain on OREO, net
6
2,183
-
2,189
-
Other
6,063
5,727
5,879
11,790
11,732
Total noninterest income
14,744
16,229
14,424
30,973
28,537
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
34,999
36,477
35,426
71,476
71,827
Occupancy and equipment
6,106
5,998
5,772
12,104
11,337
Professional services
2,191
2,081
2,726
4,272
4,981
Computer software expense
4,410
4,221
3,949
8,631
7,474
Marketing and promotion
1,817
1,988
1,956
3,805
3,586
Amortization of intangible assets
1,155
1,155
1,437
2,310
2,875
Provision for (recapture of) unfunded loan commitments
-
500
(500
)
500
(500
)
Other
6,879
6,724
5,731
13,603
14,688
Total noninterest expense
57,557
59,144
56,497
116,701
116,268
Earnings before income taxes
68,795
69,529
68,776
138,324
135,579
Income taxes
18,231
18,425
18,741
36,656
36,945
Net earnings
$
50,564
$
51,104
$
50,035
$
101,668
$
98,634
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
0.72
$
0.71
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.72
$
0.71
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.40
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)
$
144,729
$
143,525
$
159,607
$
288,253
$
317,835
Interest expense
32,601
32,558
48,223
65,159
93,451
Net interest income - (TE)
$
112,128
$
110,967
$
111,384
$
223,094
$
224,384
Return on average assets, annualized
1.34
%
1.37
%
1.24
%
1.35
%
1.22
%
Return on average equity, annualized
9.06
%
9.31
%
9.57
%
9.18
%
9.44
%
Efficiency ratio [1]
45.55
%
46.69
%
45.10
%
46.12
%
46.17
%
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
1.52
%
1.58
%
1.40
%
1.55
%
1.44
%
Yield on average loans
5.22
%
5.22
%
5.26
%
5.22
%
5.28
%
Yield on average earning assets (TE)
4.28
%
4.28
%
4.37
%
4.28
%
4.36
%
Cost of deposits
0.84
%
0.86
%
0.88
%
0.85
%
0.81
%
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements
0.87
%
0.87
%
0.87
%
0.87
%
0.80
%
Cost of funds
1.03
%
1.04
%
1.38
%
1.03
%
1.34
%
Net interest margin (TE)
3.31
%
3.31
%
3.05
%
3.31
%
3.07
%
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]
CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
10.02
%
10.04
%
8.68
%
Citizens Business Bank
9.86
%
9.92
%
8.57
%
[2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
139,297,604
138,973,996
138,583,510
139,824,075
138,419,379
Diluted
139,471,147
139,294,401
138,669,058
140,098,174
138,561,481
Dividends declared
$
27,703
$
27,853
$
28,018
$
55,556
$
55,904
Dividend payout ratio [3]
54.79
%
54.50
%
56.00
%
54.64
%
56.68
%
[3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)
137,825,465
139,089,612
139,677,162
Book value per share
$
16.25
$
16.02
$
15.12
Tangible book value per share
$
10.64
$
10.45
$
9.55
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
25,969
$
27,795
$
24,957
Other real estate owned (OREO), net
661
19,303
647
Total nonperforming assets
$
26,630
$
47,098
$
25,604
Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
$
9,529
$
6,467
$
26,363
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO
0.32
%
0.55
%
0.29
%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.31
%
0.16
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
292.91
%
170.12
%
323.33
%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
78,252
$
80,122
$
82,817
$
80,122
$
86,842
Total charge-offs
(429
)
(40
)
(51
)
(469
)
(4,318
)
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off
180
170
20
350
262
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(249
)
130
(31
)
(119
)
(4,056
)
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses
-
(2,000
)
-
(2,000
)
-
Allowance for credit losses at end of period
$
78,003
$
78,252
$
82,786
$
78,003
$
82,786
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans
-0.003
%
0.002
%
-0.000
%
-0.001
%
-0.046
%
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
Allowance
For Credit
Losses
Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type
Allowance
For Credit
Losses
Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type
Allowance
For Credit
Losses
Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type
Commercial real estate
$
64.5
0.99%
$
66.2
1.02%
$
69.4
1.04%
Construction
0.2
1.36%
0.3
1.94%
0.8
1.51%
SBA
3.1
1.13%
2.6
0.96%
2.5
0.93%
Commercial and industrial
6.4
0.70%
6.1
0.66%
5.1
0.53%
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness
2.6
1.09%
3.6
0.86%
3.8
1.08%
Municipal lease finance receivables
0.2
0.35%
0.2
0.31%
0.2
0.26%
SFR mortgage
0.5
0.17%
0.5
0.16%
0.5
0.19%
Consumer and other loans
0.5
1.03%
0.6
1.04%
0.5
1.07%
Total
$
78.0
0.93%
$
80.1
0.94%
$
82.8
0.95%
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarterly Common Stock Price
2025
2024
2023
Quarter End
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
March 31,
$
21.71
$
18.22
$
20.45
$
15.95
$
25.98
$
16.34
June 30,
$
20.15
$
16.01
$
17.91
$
15.71
$
16.89
$
10.66
September 30,
$
-
$
-
$
20.29
$
16.08
$
19.66
$
12.89
December 31,
$
-
$
-
$
24.58
$
17.20
$
21.77
$
14.62
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
108,845
$
109,071
$
110,277
$
114,929
$
114,200
Investment securities and other
35,364
33,931
37,322
50,823
44,872
Total interest income
144,209
143,002
147,599
165,752
159,072
Interest expense
Deposits
24,829
25,322
28,317
29,821
25,979
Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements
7,401
6,800
8,291
22,312
22,244
Other
371
436
573
-
-
Total interest expense
32,601
32,558
37,181
52,133
48,223
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses
111,608
110,444
110,418
113,619
110,849
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses
-
(2,000
)
(3,000
)
-
-
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses
111,608
112,444
113,418
113,619
110,849
Noninterest income
14,744
16,229
13,103
12,834
14,424
Noninterest expense
57,557
59,144
58,480
58,835
56,497
Earnings before income taxes
68,795
69,529
68,041
67,618
68,776
Income taxes
18,231
18,425
17,183
16,394
18,741
Net earnings
$
50,564
$
51,104
$
50,858
$
51,224
$
50,035
Effective tax rate
26.50
%
26.50
%
25.25
%
24.25
%
27.25
%
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
0.36
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.36
$
0.37
$
0.36
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
Cash dividends declared
$
27,703
$
27,853
$
27,978
$
27,977
$
28,018
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Portfolio by Type
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Commercial real estate
$
6,517,415
$
6,490,604
$
6,507,452
$
6,618,637
$
6,664,925
Construction
17,658
15,706
16,082
14,755
52,227
SBA
271,735
271,844
273,013
272,001
267,938
SBA - PPP
85
179
774
1,255
1,757
Commercial and industrial
912,427
942,301
925,178
936,489
956,184
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness
233,772
252,532
419,904
342,445
350,562
Municipal lease finance receivables
63,652
65,203
66,114
67,585
70,889
SFR mortgage
288,435
269,493
269,172
267,181
267,593
Consumer and other loans
53,322
55,770
58,743
52,217
49,771
Gross loans, at amortized cost
8,358,501
8,363,632
8,536,432
8,572,565
8,681,846
Allowance for credit losses
(78,003
)
(78,252
)
(80,122
)
(82,942
)
(82,786
)
Net loans
$
8,280,498
$
8,285,380
$
8,456,310
$
8,489,623
$
8,599,060
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Noninterest-bearing
$
7,247,128
$
7,184,267
$
7,037,096
$
7,136,824
$
7,090,095
Investment checking
483,793
533,220
551,305
504,028
515,930
Savings and money market
3,669,912
3,710,612
3,786,387
3,745,707
3,409,320
Time deposits
583,990
561,822
573,593
685,930
774,980
Total deposits
11,984,823
11,989,921
11,948,381
12,072,489
11,790,325
Customer repurchase agreements
404,154
276,163
261,887
394,515
268,826
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements
$
12,388,977
$
12,266,084
$
12,210,268
$
12,467,004
$
12,059,151
CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Nonperforming loans
Commercial real estate
$
24,379
$
24,379
$
25,866
$
18,794
$
21,908
SBA
1,265
1,024
1,529
151
337
Commercial and industrial
265
173
340
2,825
2,712
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness
60
60
60
143
-
Total
$
25,969
$
25,636
$
27,795
$
21,913
$
24,957
% of Total loans
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.33