CVB Financial Corp. Reports $50.6 Million in Q2 2025 Net Earnings with Consistent Performance Metrics

CVB Financial Corp. reports Q2 2025 earnings of $50.6 million, maintaining consistent performance metrics compared to previous periods.

Quiver AI Summary

CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $50.6 million, equating to $0.36 per share, for the second quarter of 2025, slightly down from $51.1 million in the first quarter. The company maintained a strong return on average assets at 1.34% and an efficiency ratio of 45.6%. Despite a minor decline in net loans, deposits grew by $123 million, contributing to a total asset increase to $15.41 billion. The net interest margin remained stable at 3.31%, reflecting a decrease in funding costs. Noninterest income was $14.7 million, showing fluctuations compared to previous quarters, while noninterest expenses decreased, resulting in sustained profitability, marking 193 consecutive quarters of profitability and ongoing cash dividends. The leadership expressed confidence in the bank's financial strength and commitment to serving small to medium-sized businesses.

Potential Positives

  • Net earnings of $50.6 million for Q2 2025, indicating consistent profitability year-over-year.
  • The company maintained an impressive 193 consecutive quarters of profitability, representing over 48 years of sustained financial performance.
  • The Efficiency Ratio improved to 45.6%, showcasing the company’s commitment to operational efficiency.
  • Strong capital ratios, including a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.5%, which remains well above regulatory requirements, indicating financial stability and strength.

Potential Negatives

  • Net earnings of $50.6 million showed a decline compared to $51.1 million in the previous quarter, indicating a potential downward trend in profitability.
  • Total loans decreased by $5 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025, suggesting a possible reduction in lending activity, which could impact future revenue.
  • Noninterest income decreased from $16.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $14.7 million, potentially indicating challenges in generating fee-based revenue streams.

FAQ

What were CVB Financial Corp.'s net earnings for Q2 2025?

CVB Financial Corp. reported net earnings of $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did the efficiency ratio change in Q2 2025?

The efficiency ratio improved to 45.6% compared to 46.7% in the first quarter of 2025.

What was the net interest margin reported for Q2 2025?

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.31%.

What is the TCE ratio for CVB Financial Corp. as of June 30, 2025?

The Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio was 10.0% as of June 30, 2025.

How many consecutive quarters of profitability has CVB Financial achieved?

CVB Financial has achieved 193 consecutive quarters, or over 48 years, of profitability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release




Second Quarter 2025





  • Net Earnings of $50.6 million, or $0.36 per share




  • Return on Average Assets of 1.34%




  • Efficiency Ratio of 45.6%




  • Net Interest Margin of 3.31%




Ontario, CA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.



CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with $51.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the second quarter, compared to $0.36 for the prior quarter and $0.36 for the same period last year.



For the second quarter of 2025, annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 9.06%, annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) was 14.08%, and annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.34%.



David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank’s performance in the second quarter demonstrates our continued financial strength and focus on our vision of serving the comprehensive financial needs of small to medium sized businesses and their owners. Our consistent financial performance is highlighted by our 193 consecutive quarters, or more than 48 years, of profitability, and our 143 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their continuing commitment and loyalty.”




Additional Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025




  • Pre-provision / pretax income increased from $67.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $68.8 million


  • Cost of funds decreased to 1.03% from 1.04% in the first quarter of 2025


  • Deposits and customer repos grew by $123 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025


  • Loans decreased by $5 million from the end of the first quarter 2025


  • TCE Ratio of 10.0% & CET1 Ratio of 16.5%




INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,


2025



March 31,


2025



June 30,


2024



June 30,


2025



June 30,


2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net interest income
$
111,608


$
110,444


$
110,849


$
222,052


$
223,310

Recapture of (provision for) credit losses

-



2,000



-



2,000



-

Noninterest income

14,744



16,229



14,424



30,973



28,537

Noninterest expense

(57,557
)


(59,144
)


(56,497
)


(116,701
)


(116,268
)

Income taxes

(18,231
)


(18,425
)


(18,741
)


(36,656
)


(36,945
)

Net earnings
$
50,564


$
51,104


$
50,035


$
101,668


$
98,634

Earnings per common share:














Basic
$
0.36


$
0.37


$
0.36


$
0.72


$
0.71

Diluted
$
0.36


$
0.36


$
0.36


$
0.72


$
0.71
















NIM

3.31
%


3.31
%


3.05
%


3.31
%


3.07
%

ROAA

1.34
%


1.37
%


1.24
%


1.35
%


1.22
%

ROAE

9.06
%


9.31
%


9.57
%


9.18
%


9.44
%

ROATCE

14.08
%


14.51
%


15.51
%


14.29
%


15.32
%

Efficiency ratio

45.55
%


46.69
%


45.10
%


46.12
%


46.17
%




Net Interest Income



Net interest income was $111.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing a $1.2 million, or 1.1%, increase from the first quarter of 2025, and a $0.8 million, or 0.7%, increase from the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $1.2 million, or 0.84%, from the first quarter, while interest expense remained the same at $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.



The increase in net interest income of $0.8 million, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 was the net result of a $15.6 million decline in interest expense, that exceeded the $14.9 million decline in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was the result of a $1.19 billion decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2024. The decline in interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a decrease in borrowings that resulted from the early redemptions of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advances in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest income was the result of a $1.11 billion decrease in average interest-earning assets, that coincided with the Company's deleveraging strategy in the second half of 2024 resulting in the Company’s borrowings declining by $1.34 billion.




Net Interest Margin



Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.31% for the first quarter of 2025 and 3.05% for the second quarter of 2024. The yield on our interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2025 remained unchanged, at 4.28%, compared to the prior quarter, while our cost of funds decreased slightly to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, from 1.04% in the prior quarter. Loan yields remained unchanged for the second quarter of 2025 at 5.22%. The slight decrease in our cost of funds was primarily due to a two-basis point decrease in our cost of deposits, from .86% to .84%. The decrease in cost of deposits was partially offset by an increase in the average balance and cost of customer repurchase agreements. For the second quarter of 2025 average customer repurchase agreements were $376.6 million at a cost of 1.66%, compared to $317.3 million and 1.24% for the prior quarter.



Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 26-basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of 35-basis point decrease in cost of funds, to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2025, from 1.38% in the same quarter of last year. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to a $1.34 billion decline in average borrowings, which had an average cost of 4.79% in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the Company had average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.18 billion, at an average cost of 0.87%, and average borrowings of $508.2 million, at an average cost of 4.61%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 in which borrowings averaged $1.85 billion, at an average cost of 4.79%, and average deposits and customer repurchase agreements of $12.17 billion had an average cost of 0.87%. The decrease in cost of funds, exceeded the modest decrease in interest earning asset yields from 4.37% for the second quarter of 2024 to 4.28% in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in earning asset yields was impacted by a decrease in loan yields from 5.26% for the second quarter of 2024 to 5.22% for the second quarter of 2025, and a decrease in investment securities yields to 2.62% in the second quarter of 2025, from 2.71% for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in investment yields was primarily the result of a $2.8 million decrease in the positive interest spread on pay-fixed swaps.




Earning Assets and Deposits



Average earning assets increased by $1.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 and declined by $1.12 billion when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The average balance in funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $170.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025, while average loans decreased by $112.6 million and average investment securities decreased by $61.3 for the same period. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the decrease in average earning assets was due to decreases of $376.7 million in average loans, $359.5 million in average investment securities, and $372.1 million in funds held at the Federal Reserve. The average balance on noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $45.3 million, or 0.65%, from the first quarter of 2025 and the average balance on interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased by $51.2 million from the same period. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the average balance on total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $14.9 million, or 0.12%. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.47% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 59.92% for the first quarter of 2025 and 60.13% for the second quarter of 2024.











































































































































































































































































































SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025




March 31, 2025




June 30, 2024




(Dollars in thousands)

Yield on average investment securities (TE)
2.62%



2.63%



2.71%


Yield on average loans
5.22%



5.22%



5.26%


Yield on average earning assets (TE)
4.28%



4.28%



4.37%


Cost of deposits
0.84%



0.86%



0.88%


Cost of funds
1.03%



1.04%



1.38%


Net interest margin (TE)
3.31%



3.31%



3.05%

























Average Earning Asset Mix

Avg



% of Total




Avg



% of Total




Avg



% of Total


Total investment securities
$
4,847,415



35.75
%


$
4,908,718



36.21
%


$
5,206,959



35.49
%

Interest-earning deposits with other institutions

337,929



2.49
%



162,389



1.20
%



716,916



4.89
%

Loans

8,354,898



61.63
%



8,467,465



62.46
%



8,731,587



59.51
%

Total interest-earning assets

13,558,254







13,556,584







14,673,474































Provision for Credit Losses



There was no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $2.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 and no provision in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were $249,000 compared to net recoveries of $130,000 in the prior quarter. Allowance for credit losses represented 0.93% of gross loans at June 30, 2025 compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2025.




Noninterest Income



Noninterest income was $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared with $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest income decreased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter primarily due to a $2.2 million gain recognized during the first quarter of 2025 on the sale of four OREO properties. Excluding gains, noninterest income grew by approximately $700,000, including a $397,000 increase of income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”). BOLI income also increased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 by $285,000. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, Trust and investment services income grew by $304,000, or 8.9%, while growing by $287,000, or 8.4% over the second quarter of 2024.




Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $57.6 million, compared to $59.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $56.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense decreased in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a $500,000 provision for unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2025 and a $1.5 million decrease in salaries and benefits. The decrease in staff expense was primarily due to higher payroll taxes in the first quarter, resulting in a $1.2 million decrease in the second quarter of 2025.



The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense of $1.1 million, includes the impact of a $500,000 expense reduction in the second quarter of 2024 related to a decrease in reserves for unfunded loan commitments and a $603,000 increase in regulatory assessment expenses. The increase in regulatory assessment expenses in the second quarter of 2025 was due to a $700,000 reduction of an FDIC special assessment accrual in the second quarter of 2024. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.52% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.58% for the first quarter of 2025 and 1.40% for the second quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 45.6%, compared to 46.7% for the first quarter of 2025 and 45.1% for the second quarter of 2024.




Income Taxes



Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 26.50%, compared with 26.50% for the first quarter of 2025, and 27.25% for the same period of 2024. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.




BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS




Assets



The Company reported total assets of $15.41 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented an increase of $157.5 million, or 1.03%, from total assets of $15.26 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase in assets included a $202.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $80.7 million decrease in investment securities, and a $5.1 million decrease in total loans.



Total assets increased by $260.5 million, or 1.72%, from total assets of $15.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in assets included a $492.8 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $108.2 million decrease in investment securities, and a $175.8 million decrease in net loans.



Total assets at June 30, 2025 decreased by $737.4 million, or 4.57%, from total assets of $16.15 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a decrease of $362.1 million in investment securities, a decrease of $318.6 million in net loans and a $126.2 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve.




Investment Securities



Total investment securities were $4.81 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $80.7 million, or 1.65% from the prior quarter end, a decrease of $108.2 million, or 2.20% from $4.92 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $362.1 million, or 7.00%, from $5.18 billion at June 30, 2024.



At June 30, 2025, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.33 billion, a decrease of $31.9 million, or 1.35% from prior quarter end, a decrease of $52.4 million, or 2.20% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $102.7 million, or 4.22%, from June 30, 2024.



At June 30, 2025, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.49 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $363.7 million. AFS securities decreased by $48.8 million, or 1.92% from the prior quarter end, decreased by $55.8 million, or 2.20% from December 31, 2024, and decreased by $259.5 million, or 9.45%, from $2.75 billion at June 30, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss decreased by $24.7 million from the end of the prior quarter, while decreasing $84 million from December 31, 2024 and decreasing by $124.2 million from June 30, 2024.




Loans



Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.36 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased by $5.1 million, or 0.06%, from March 31, 2025. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans included decreases of $29.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $18.1 million in dairy and livestock loans, partially offset by increases of $26.8 million in commercial real estate loans and $18.9 million in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans.



Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $177.9 million, or 2.08%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease includes decreases of $186.0 million in dairy and livestock loans and $12.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, offset by increases of $19.3 million in SFR mortgage loans and $10.0 million in commercial real estate loans.



Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $323.3 million, or 3.72%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease included decreases of $147.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $116.8 million in dairy & livestock loans and agribusiness loans, $43.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $34.6 million in construction loans, offset by an increase of $20.8 million in SFR mortgage loans.




Asset Quality



During the second quarter of 2025, we experienced credit charge-offs of $429,000 and total recoveries of $180,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $249,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $78.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $78.3 million at March 31, 2025 and $82.8 million at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.93%. This compares to 0.94% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 0.95% at June 30, 2024.



Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends


June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2025



2025



2024



Nonperforming loans


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial real estate

$
24,379


$
24,379


$
21,908


SBA


1,265



1,024



337


Commercial and industrial


265



173



2,712


Dairy & livestock and agribusiness


60



60



-



Total


$

25,969



$

25,636



$

24,957



% of Total loans



0.31

%



0.31

%



0.29

%
















OREO










Commercial real estate

$
661


$
495


$
-


SFR mortgage


-



-



647



Total


$

661



$

495



$

647














Total nonperforming assets


$

26,630



$

26,131



$

25,604



% of Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.17

%



0.17

%



0.16

%













Past due 30-89 days (accruing)










Commercial real estate

$
-


$
-


$
43


SBA


3,419



718



-


Commercial and industrial


-



-



103



Total


$

3,419



$

718



$

146



% of Total loans



0.04

%



0.01

%



0.00

%




Total nonperforming, OREO, and past due


$

30,049



$

26,849



$

25,750














Classified Loans


$

73,422



$

94,169



$

124,728

















The $499,000 increase in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to the addition of one nonperforming SBA loan in the amount of $620,000. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans decreased $20.7 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to a decrease of $19.9 million in classified commercial real estate loans.




Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements



Deposits of $11.98 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $404.2 million totaled $12.39 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented a net increase of $122.9 million compared to $12.27 billion at March 31, 2025. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by $179 million compared to December 31, 2024 and increased $329.8 million, or 2.74% when compared to $12.06 billion at June 30, 2024.



Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.25 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $62.9 million, or 0.87%, when compared to $7.18 billion at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $210.0 million, or 2.98%, when compared to $7.04 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased by $157.0 million, or 2.21% when compared to $7.09 billion at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.47% of total deposits, compared to 59.92% at March 31, 2025, 58.90% at December 31, 2024 and 60.13% at June 30, 2024.




Borrowings



As of June 30, 2025, total borrowings consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027. Total borrowings decreased by $1.3 billion from June 30, 2024. The $1.8 billion of borrowings at June 30, 2024 consisted of $500 million of FHLB advances and $1.3 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at a cost of 4.76%, all of which were redeemed before the end of 2024.




Capital



The Company’s total equity was $2.24 billion at June 30, 2025. This represented an overall increase of $54.0 million from total equity of $2.19 billion at December 31, 2024. Increases to equity included $101.7 million in net earnings and a $43.9 million increase in other comprehensive income that were partially offset by $55.6 million in cash dividends. During the first half of 2025, we repurchased, under our stock repurchase plan, 2,063,564 shares of common stock, at an average repurchase price of $18.15, totaling $37.5 million. Our tangible book value per share at June 30, 2025 was $10.64.



Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.




CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated


Capital Ratios


Minimum Required Plus


Capital Conservation Buffer


June 30,


2025


December 31,


2024


June 30,


2024










Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

4.0%

11.8%

11.5%

10.5%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

7.0%

16.5%

16.2%

15.3%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

8.5%

16.5%

16.2%

15.3%

Total risk-based capital ratio

10.5%

17.3%

17.1%

16.1%










Tangible common equity ratio



10.0%

9.8%

8.7%












CitizensTrust



As of June 30, 2025 CitizensTrust had approximately $5.0 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.54 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.




Corporate Overview



CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with more than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.



Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at


www.cbbank.com


and click on the “


Investors


” tab.




Conference Call



Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at:


https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe2ad85fddf3443dbacab8109594ab423




The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at


www.cbbank.com


and click on the “


Investors


” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.




Safe Harbor




Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of business, economic, or political developments, the impact of monetary, fiscal and trade policies, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.




General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, immigration, trade, tariff, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target and key personnel into our operations; the timely development of competitive products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill on our balance sheet; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and fraud and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat fraud and cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state in employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.




Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).




The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures



— Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.




Contact:

David A. Brager





President and Chief




Executive Officer




(909) 980-4030






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)
























June 30,


2025



December 31,


2024



June 30,


2024


Assets









Cash and due from banks

$
195,063


$
153,875


$
174,454

Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve


543,573



50,823



669,740

Total cash and cash equivalents


738,636



204,698



844,194

Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions


11,004



480



7,345

Investment securities available-for-sale


2,486,306



2,542,115



2,745,796

Investment securities held-to-maturity


2,327,230



2,379,668



2,429,886

Total investment securities


4,813,536



4,921,783



5,175,682

Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)


18,012



18,012



18,012

Loans and lease finance receivables


8,358,501



8,536,432



8,681,846

Allowance for credit losses


(78,003
)


(80,122
)


(82,786
)

Net loans and lease finance receivables


8,280,498



8,456,310



8,599,060

Premises and equipment, net


26,606



27,543



43,232

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)


320,596



316,248



314,329

Intangibles


7,657



9,967



12,416

Goodwill


765,822



765,822



765,822

Other assets


431,763



432,792



371,403


Total assets

$
15,414,130


$
15,153,655


$
16,151,495


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$
7,247,128


$
7,037,096


$
7,090,095

Investment checking


483,793



551,305



515,930

Savings and money market


3,669,912



3,786,387



3,409,320

Time deposits


583,990



573,593



774,980


Total deposits


11,984,823



11,948,381



11,790,325

Customer repurchase agreements


404,154



261,887



268,826

Other borrowings


500,000



500,000



1,800,000

Other liabilities


284,831



257,071



179,917


Total liabilities


13,173,808



12,967,339



14,039,068


Stockholders' Equity









Stockholders' equity


2,508,454



2,498,380



2,446,755

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax


(268,132
)


(312,064
)


(334,328
)


Total stockholders' equity


2,240,322



2,186,316



2,112,427


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
15,414,130


$
15,153,655


$
16,151,495







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)




















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,


2025



March 31,


2025



June 30,


2024



June 30,


2025



June 30,


2024


Assets















Cash and due from banks

$
154,785


$
154,328


$
162,724


$
154,557


$
162,387

Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve


331,956



161,432



704,023



247,165



568,722

Total cash and cash equivalents


486,741



315,760



866,747



401,722



731,109

Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions


5,973



957



12,893



3,479



11,786

Investment securities available-for-sale


2,505,601



2,539,211



2,764,096



2,522,313



2,832,097

Investment securities held-to-maturity


2,341,814



2,369,507



2,442,863



2,355,584



2,450,237

Total investment securities


4,847,415



4,908,718



5,206,959



4,877,897



5,282,334

Investment in stock of FHLB


18,012



18,012



18,012



18,012



18,012

Loans and lease finance receivables


8,354,898



8,467,465



8,731,587



8,410,871



8,778,083

Allowance for credit losses


(78,259
)


(80,113
)


(82,815
)


(79,181
)


(84,283
)

Net loans and lease finance receivables


8,276,639



8,387,352



8,648,772



8,331,690



8,693,800

Premises and equipment, net


26,982



27,408



43,624



27,194



44,002

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)


319,582



316,643



312,645



318,121



311,127

Intangibles


8,232



9,518



13,258



8,872



13,922

Goodwill


765,822



765,822



765,822



765,822



765,822

Other assets


427,776



419,116



390,834



423,469



370,575


Total assets

$
15,183,174


$
15,169,306


$
16,279,566


$
15,176,278


$
16,242,489


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Liabilities:















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing

$
7,051,702


$
7,006,357


$
7,153,315


$
7,029,156


$
7,168,016

Interest-bearing


4,755,828



4,866,318



4,728,864



4,810,767



4,591,500


Total deposits


11,807,530



11,872,675



11,882,179



11,839,923



11,759,516

Customer repurchase agreements


376,629



317,322



287,128



347,140



298,200

Other borrowings


508,159



513,078



1,850,330



510,605



1,921,154

Other liabilities


252,908



239,283



157,463



246,132



162,953


Total liabilities


12,945,226



12,942,358



14,177,100



12,943,800



14,141,823


Stockholders' Equity















Stockholders' equity


2,518,282



2,523,923



2,456,945



2,521,086



2,444,510

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax


(280,334
)


(296,975
)


(354,479
)


(288,608
)


(343,844
)


Total stockholders' equity


2,237,948



2,226,948



2,102,466



2,232,478



2,100,666


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
15,183,174


$
15,169,306


$
16,279,566


$
15,176,278


$
16,242,489











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,


2025



March 31,


2025



June 30,


2024



June 30,


2025



June 30,


2024

Interest income:
















Loans and leases, including fees

$
108,845


$
109,071


$
114,200


$
217,916


$
230,549

Investment securities:















Investment securities available-for-sale


18,299



18,734



21,225



37,033



42,671

Investment securities held-to-maturity


12,886



13,021



13,445



25,907



26,847


Total investment income


31,185



31,755



34,670



62,940



69,518

Dividends from FHLB stock


411



379



377



790



796

Interest-earning deposits with other institutions


3,768



1,797



9,825



5,565



15,898


Total interest income


144,209



143,002



159,072



287,211



316,761

Interest expense:















Deposits


24,829



25,322



25,979



50,151



47,345

Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements


7,401



6,800



22,244



14,201



46,106

Other


371



436



-



807



-


Total interest expense


32,601



32,558



48,223



65,159



93,451

Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses


111,608



110,444



110,849



222,052



223,310

(Recapture of) provision for credit losses


-



(2,000
)


-



(2,000
)


-


Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses


111,608



112,444



110,849



224,052



223,310

Noninterest income:















Service charges on deposit accounts


4,959



4,908



5,117



9,867



10,153

Trust and investment services


3,716



3,411



3,428



7,127



6,652

Gain on OREO, net


6



2,183



-



2,189



-

Other


6,063



5,727



5,879



11,790



11,732


Total noninterest income


14,744



16,229



14,424



30,973



28,537

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits


34,999



36,477



35,426



71,476



71,827

Occupancy and equipment


6,106



5,998



5,772



12,104



11,337

Professional services


2,191



2,081



2,726



4,272



4,981

Computer software expense


4,410



4,221



3,949



8,631



7,474

Marketing and promotion


1,817



1,988



1,956



3,805



3,586

Amortization of intangible assets


1,155



1,155



1,437



2,310



2,875

Provision for (recapture of) unfunded loan commitments


-



500



(500
)


500



(500
)

Other


6,879



6,724



5,731



13,603



14,688


Total noninterest expense


57,557



59,144



56,497



116,701



116,268

Earnings before income taxes


68,795



69,529



68,776



138,324



135,579

Income taxes


18,231



18,425



18,741



36,656



36,945


Net earnings

$
50,564


$
51,104


$
50,035


$
101,668


$
98,634

















Basic earnings per common share

$
0.36


$
0.37


$
0.36


$
0.72


$
0.71

Diluted earnings per common share

$
0.36


$
0.36


$
0.36


$
0.72


$
0.71

Cash dividends declared per common share

$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.40









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,


2025



March 31,


2025



June 30,


2024



June 30,


2025



June 30,


2024

Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)
$
144,729


$
143,525


$
159,607


$
288,253


$
317,835

Interest expense

32,601



32,558



48,223



65,159



93,451

Net interest income - (TE)
$
112,128


$
110,967


$
111,384


$
223,094


$
224,384
















Return on average assets, annualized

1.34
%


1.37
%


1.24
%


1.35
%


1.22
%

Return on average equity, annualized

9.06
%


9.31
%


9.57
%


9.18
%


9.44
%

Efficiency ratio [1]

45.55
%


46.69
%


45.10
%


46.12
%


46.17
%

Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

1.52
%


1.58
%


1.40
%


1.55
%


1.44
%

Yield on average loans

5.22
%


5.22
%


5.26
%


5.22
%


5.28
%

Yield on average earning assets (TE)

4.28
%


4.28
%


4.37
%


4.28
%


4.36
%

Cost of deposits

0.84
%


0.86
%


0.88
%


0.85
%


0.81
%

Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements

0.87
%


0.87
%


0.87
%


0.87
%


0.80
%

Cost of funds

1.03
%


1.04
%


1.38
%


1.03
%


1.34
%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.31
%


3.31
%


3.05
%


3.31
%


3.07
%

[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.























Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2]














CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated

10.02
%


10.04
%


8.68
%






Citizens Business Bank

9.86
%


9.92
%


8.57
%






[2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles])






















Weighted average shares outstanding














Basic

139,297,604



138,973,996



138,583,510



139,824,075



138,419,379

Diluted

139,471,147



139,294,401



138,669,058



140,098,174



138,561,481

Dividends declared
$
27,703


$
27,853


$
28,018


$
55,556


$
55,904

Dividend payout ratio [3]

54.79
%


54.50
%


56.00
%


54.64
%


56.68
%

[3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.






















Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)

137,825,465



139,089,612



139,677,162







Book value per share
$
16.25


$
16.02


$
15.12







Tangible book value per share
$
10.64


$
10.45


$
9.55










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




















Three Months Ended







June 30,


2025



December 31,


2024



June 30,


2024







Nonperforming assets:















Nonaccrual loans

$
25,969


$
27,795


$
24,957








Other real estate owned (OREO), net


661



19,303



647








Total nonperforming assets

$
26,630


$
47,098


$
25,604








Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

$
9,529


$
6,467


$
26,363
























Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO


0.32
%


0.55
%


0.29
%







Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets


0.17
%


0.31
%


0.16
%







Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets


292.91
%


170.12
%


323.33
%


























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




June 30,


2025



March 31,


2025



June 30,


2024



June 30,


2025



June 30,


2024

Allowance for credit losses:















Beginning balance

$
78,252


$
80,122


$
82,817



$
80,122


$
86,842

Total charge-offs


(429
)


(40
)


(51
)



(469
)


(4,318
)

Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off


180



170



20




350



262

Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(249
)


130



(31
)



(119
)


(4,056
)

(Recapture of) provision for credit losses


-



(2,000
)


-




(2,000
)


-

Allowance for credit losses at end of period

$
78,003


$
78,252


$
82,786



$
78,003


$
82,786

















Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans


-0.003
%


0.002
%

-0.000
%



-0.001
%


-0.046
%
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in millions)
























Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type






















June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


June 30, 2024




Allowance


For Credit


Losses



Allowance


as a % of


Total Loans


by Respective


Loan Type


Allowance


For Credit


Losses



Allowance


as a % of


Total Loans


by Respective


Loan Type


Allowance


For Credit


Losses



Allowance


as a % of


Total Loans


by Respective


Loan Type























Commercial real estate

$
64.5



0.99%


$
66.2



1.02%


$
69.4



1.04%

Construction


0.2



1.36%



0.3



1.94%



0.8



1.51%

SBA


3.1



1.13%



2.6



0.96%



2.5



0.93%

Commercial and industrial


6.4



0.70%



6.1



0.66%



5.1



0.53%

Dairy & livestock and agribusiness


2.6



1.09%



3.6



0.86%



3.8



1.08%

Municipal lease finance receivables


0.2



0.35%



0.2



0.31%



0.2



0.26%

SFR mortgage


0.5



0.17%



0.5



0.16%



0.5



0.19%

Consumer and other loans


0.5



1.03%



0.6



1.04%



0.5



1.07%























Total

$
78.0



0.93%


$
80.1



0.94%


$
82.8



0.95%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES







SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







(Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)































Quarterly Common Stock Price









2025



2024



2023


Quarter End


High



Low




High




Low




High




Low


March 31,

$
21.71


$
18.22



$
20.45



$
15.95



$
25.98



$
16.34


June 30,

$
20.15


$
16.01



$
17.91



$
15.71



$
16.89



$
10.66


September 30,

$
-


$
-



$
20.29



$
16.08



$
19.66



$
12.89


December 31,

$
-


$
-



$
24.58



$
17.20



$
21.77



$
14.62



























Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings












Q2




Q1




Q4




Q3




Q2








2025




2025




2024




2024




2024



Interest income























Loans and leases, including fees




$
108,845



$
109,071



$
110,277



$
114,929



$
114,200


Investment securities and other





35,364




33,931




37,322




50,823




44,872


Total interest income





144,209




143,002




147,599




165,752




159,072



Interest expense























Deposits





24,829




25,322




28,317




29,821




25,979


Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements



7,401




6,800




8,291




22,312




22,244


Other





371




436




573




-




-


Total interest expense





32,601




32,558




37,181




52,133




48,223


























Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses



111,608




110,444




110,418




113,619




110,849


(Recapture of) provision for credit losses



-




(2,000
)



(3,000
)



-




-


Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses



111,608




112,444




113,418




113,619




110,849


























Noninterest income





14,744




16,229




13,103




12,834




14,424


Noninterest expense





57,557




59,144




58,480




58,835




56,497


Earnings before income taxes





68,795




69,529




68,041




67,618




68,776


Income taxes





18,231




18,425




17,183




16,394




18,741



Net earnings




$
50,564



$
51,104



$
50,858



$
51,224



$
50,035


























Effective tax rate





26.50
%



26.50
%



25.25
%



24.25
%



27.25
%

























Basic earnings per common share




$
0.36



$
0.37



$
0.36



$
0.37



$
0.36


Diluted earnings per common share




$
0.36



$
0.36



$
0.36



$
0.37



$
0.36


























Cash dividends declared per common share




$
0.20



$
0.20



$
0.20



$
0.20



$
0.20


























Cash dividends declared




$
27,703



$
27,853



$
27,978



$
27,977



$
28,018


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)


















Loan Portfolio by Type




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,




2025



2025



2024



2024



2024

















Commercial real estate

$
6,517,415



$
6,490,604



$
6,507,452



$
6,618,637



$
6,664,925


Construction


17,658




15,706




16,082




14,755




52,227


SBA


271,735




271,844




273,013




272,001




267,938


SBA - PPP


85




179




774




1,255




1,757


Commercial and industrial


912,427




942,301




925,178




936,489




956,184


Dairy & livestock and agribusiness


233,772




252,532




419,904




342,445




350,562


Municipal lease finance receivables


63,652




65,203




66,114




67,585




70,889


SFR mortgage


288,435




269,493




269,172




267,181




267,593


Consumer and other loans


53,322




55,770




58,743




52,217




49,771


Gross loans, at amortized cost


8,358,501




8,363,632




8,536,432




8,572,565




8,681,846


Allowance for credit losses


(78,003
)



(78,252
)



(80,122
)



(82,942
)



(82,786
)

Net loans

$
8,280,498



$
8,285,380



$
8,456,310



$
8,489,623



$
8,599,060



































Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements




June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,




2025



2025



2024



2024



2024

















Noninterest-bearing

$
7,247,128



$
7,184,267



$
7,037,096



$
7,136,824



$
7,090,095


Investment checking


483,793




533,220




551,305




504,028




515,930


Savings and money market


3,669,912




3,710,612




3,786,387




3,745,707




3,409,320


Time deposits


583,990




561,822




573,593




685,930




774,980


Total deposits


11,984,823




11,989,921




11,948,381




12,072,489




11,790,325


















Customer repurchase agreements


404,154




276,163




261,887




394,515




268,826


Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements

$
12,388,977



$
12,266,084



$
12,210,268



$
12,467,004



$
12,059,151


















































































































































































































































































CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends




June 30,




March 31,




December 31,




September 30,




June 30,





2025




2025




2024




2024




2024




Nonperforming loans




















Commercial real estate

$
24,379



$
24,379



$
25,866



$
18,794



$
21,908


SBA


1,265




1,024




1,529




151




337


Commercial and industrial


265




173




340




2,825




2,712


Dairy & livestock and agribusiness


60




60




60




143




-



Total


$

25,969




$

25,636




$

27,795




$

21,913




$

24,957



% of Total loans



0.31

%




0.31

%




0.33