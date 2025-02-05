CVB Financial Corp. Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Banks for Ninth Time in a Decade

CVB Financial Corp. has been listed in Forbes' America's Best Banks for the ninth time in ten years.

CVB Financial Corp., the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, has been recognized by Forbes in its 16th annual America's Best Banks list, marking the ninth time in the last decade the Bank has received this honor. CEO David Brager expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment, attributing the achievement to the hard work of the team and strong customer relationships. The Bank, known for its financial strength and community involvement, has received various accolades, including a ranking as one of the Top 50 Public Banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2024. Citizens Business Bank, headquartered in California, boasts over $15 billion in assets and provides a range of banking services across its numerous locations.

Potential Positives

CVB Financial Corp. has been recognized for the ninth time in the past decade by Forbes in their annual America’s Best Banks list, highlighting its consistent performance and reputation in the banking industry.

The Bank has maintained a Five-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial and is recognized as a “Super Premier” Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, reflecting its strong financial health and operational excellence.

CVBF was ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the Top 50 Public Banks and received the accolade of one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek, demonstrating its commitment to workplace quality and performance.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving accolades, the press release does not provide any specific financial data or metrics that detail the bank's current performance, which could leave investors questioning the sustainability of its accolades.

While the press release highlights a history of accolades, it lacks any discussion of future strategies or potential challenges the bank may face, which could raise concerns about transparency.

The emphasis on past recognition may come off as an attempt to compensate for an absence of recent accomplishments or innovations, possibly suggesting stagnation in the company's progress.

FAQ

What recognition did CVB Financial Corp. recently receive?

CVB Financial Corp. was recognized by Forbes in their 16th annual America’s Best Banks list.

How many times has Citizens Business Bank been honored by Forbes?

This is the ninth time in the past decade that Citizens Business Bank has been recognized by Forbes.

What financial performance rankings has CVB Financial achieved?

CVB Financial Corp. was ranked as one of the Top 50 Public Banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2024.

What is the current rating of Citizens Business Bank by BauerFinancial?

The Bank maintains a Five-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, reflecting its financial strength.

How can investors find more information about CVB Financial Corp.?

Investors can visit the Citizens Business Bank website and click on the “Investors” tab for more information.

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the “Bank”), has been recognized by Forbes in their 16



th



annual America’s Best Banks list. This recognition marks the ninth time in the past decade that the Bank has earned a place on Forbes’ prestigious list of the best banks in the nation.





“We are honored to receive recognition once again for our strong financial performance,” said David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and talent of our associates, as well as the enduring relationships we have developed with our customers.”





As one of the top performing financial services companies in the nation, CVBF and the Bank regularly receive industry accolades for their financial strength and community outreach efforts. In 2024, CVBF was ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the Top 50 Public Banks, and also named as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek. The Bank maintained its Five-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, its designation as a “Super Premier” Performing Bank by The Findley Reports and CVBF’s BBB+ rating from Fitch Ratings. The Bank previously received top honors from Forbes as the overall number one “Best Bank in America” for four of the past ten years, namely, in 2023, 2021, 2020 and 2016.





In establishing its rankings, Forbes looked at ten metrics related to credit quality, growth, and profitability for all 100 of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts in asset size in the nation.







Corporate Overview







CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with greater than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.





Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at



www.cbbank.com



and click on the



“Investors”



tab.





Contact:







David A. Brager







President and Chief





Executive Officer





(909) 980-4030



