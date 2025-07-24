CVB FINANCIAL CORP Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - CVB FINANCIAL CORP (CVBF) announced a profit for second quarter of $50.56 million

The company's earnings came in at $50.56 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $50.03 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $111.60 million from $110.84 million last year.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.56 Mln. vs. $50.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $111.60 Mln vs. $110.84 Mln last year.

