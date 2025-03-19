CVB Financial Corp. Declares $0.20 Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2025

CVB Financial Corp. declares a $0.20 cash dividend for Q1 2025, marking its 142nd consecutive distribution to shareholders.

Quiver AI Summary

CVB Financial Corp. has announced a cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2025, which was approved by the Board of Directors on March 19, 2025. This marks the company's 142nd consecutive quarterly dividend, and it will be payable on April 16, 2025, to shareholders on record as of April 2, 2025. CVB Financial Corp., the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, is one of California's largest bank holding companies with over $15 billion in assets, and offers a variety of banking and investment services across more than 60 locations. The company also included a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a $0.20 per share cash dividend indicates strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

This marks the 142nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend, demonstrating consistency and reliability in providing value to shareholders.

CVB Financial Corp. is positioned as one of the top 10 largest bank holding companies in California, suggesting a significant market presence and stability.

Citizens Business Bank is recognized as a top-performing bank in the nation, which enhances the reputation and attractiveness of CVB Financial Corp. to investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may signal that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term growth investments, potentially raising concerns among investors about future growth prospects.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements and associated risks suggests uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, which may lead to investor skepticism.

Highlighting risks and uncertainties in the press release may create apprehension among investors, as it could indicate potential challenges the company may face in achieving its objectives.

FAQ

What is the amount of the recent dividend announced by CVB Financial Corp.?

CVB Financial Corp. announced a cash dividend of twenty cents ($0.20) per share.

When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend will be payable on or about April 16, 2025.

What is the record date for the cash dividend?

The record date for the dividend is April 2, 2025.

How many consecutive quarterly dividends has CVB Financial Corp. paid?

CVB Financial Corp. has paid 142 consecutive quarterly cash dividends to its shareholders.

Where can I find more investor information about CVB Financial Corp.?

You can find more investor information on the Citizens Business Bank website, specifically under the "Investors" tab.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CVBF Insider Trading Activity

$CVBF insiders have traded $CVBF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUERCIO STEPHEN A DEL sold 8,289 shares for an estimated $197,279

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CVBF stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CVBF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVBF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/01/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CVBF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVBF forecast page.

Full Release



Ontario, CA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced a twenty cent ($0.20) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2025. This dividend was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 19, 2025. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about April 16, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 2, 2025.





“We are pleased to announce our 142



nd



consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid to our shareholders,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.







Corporate Overview







CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with greater than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.





Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at



www.cbbank.com



and click on the



“Investors” tab



.







Safe Harbor









Certain matters set forth herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will” and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.









Contact:







David A. Brager











President and Chief Executive Officer









(909) 980-4030





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.