CVB FINANCIAL CORP Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - CVB FINANCIAL CORP (CVBF) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $52.58 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $51.22 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $115.57 million from $113.61 million last year.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.58 Mln. vs. $51.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $115.57 Mln vs. $113.61 Mln last year.

