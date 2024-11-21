CVB Financial authorizes 10M share repurchase plan

CVB Financial (CVBF) announced that, at its regular meeting on November 20, 2024, the Board of Directors of CVB Financial Corp., the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, authorized the company to repurchase up to 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock, including by means of one or more Rule 10b5-1 plans or other appropriate buy-back arrangements, including open market purchases and private transactions. “The approval of this share repurchase program reflects our robust capital position, consistent track record of producing quality earnings, and history of delivering long term value to our shareholders,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

