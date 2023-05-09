CVAC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CureVac NV (Symbol: CVAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.74, changing hands as high as $8.81 per share. CureVac NV shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVAC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.63 per share, with $20.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.79.

