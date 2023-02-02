CUZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.22, changing hands as high as $28.38 per share. Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $21.72 per share, with $41.685 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.42.
