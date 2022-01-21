CUZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.46, changing hands as low as $38.21 per share. Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $31.22 per share, with $42.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.70.

